Zero-cost market brings early Tết cheer to patients in HCM City

HCM CITY — More than 5,200 gift items were distributed to disadvantaged patients during a “Zero-cost Market” programme held in HCM City on February 8, helping ease patients’ financial burdens ahead of Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026.

Thủ Đức General Hospital organised its 14th annual programme, bringing early Tết cheer to those receiving treatment.

This year's programme, themed “A Full Tết – Sharing Love”, is part of the hospital’s annual social welfare activities aimed at supporting patients in difficult circumstances during the festive season.

A total of 300 inpatients were selected to participate, including elderly people living alone, children with disabilities, patients undergoing long-term treatment and those who are the main breadwinners of their families.

Each patient received 14 shopping vouchers, allowing them to choose essential items suited to their needs.

This year’s event featured 35 stalls offering necessities such as rice, instant noodles, cooking oil, milk, confectionery and other daily-use products.

Each gift package was valued at VNĐ100,000-150,000 (US$4–6).

In addition to material support, the programme also created a warm festive atmosphere through activities such as free calligraphy writing, complimentary photo sessions and lucky draws, offering patients and their families emotional encouragement and a sense of celebration.

Speaking at the event, Dr Vũ Trí Thanh, director of the hospital, said the programme conveyed a message of compassion and solidarity.

“The zero-cost market is not only about providing goods, but also about sharing love and encouragement, helping patients feel reassured and confident during their treatment journey while welcoming a meaningful Tết,” he said.

Võ Thị Nga, 57, of Thủ Đức Ward, said she feels very happy and deeply touched to receive this Tết gift.

“It is a great encouragement for patients from disadvantaged backgrounds like me to continue treatment with peace of mind. The gift may be modest, but it carries warmth and care, helping ease our worries as Tết approaches,” she said.

Alongside patient support activities, the hospital’s Trade Union on February 5 organised delegations to visit, extend New Year wishes and present Tết gifts to staff working across 49 departments, units and facilities.

During the visits, the delegations conveyed seasonal greetings, acknowledged the dedication of medical staff and shared with them the challenges faced in daily work.

A total of 49 gift packages were presented to encourage doctors, nurses and healthcare workers, helping them stay motivated and ensuring uninterrupted, safe medical services throughout the Tết holiday.

Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Châu, chairwoman of the hospital’s Trade Union and head of the Social Work Department, said care for employees’ material and spiritual well-being remains a priority of the Party Committee, hospital management and the Trade Union, especially during major holidays.

The annual Tết visits and gift-giving activities have become a cultural highlight at Thủ Đức General Hospital, fostering internal solidarity and motivating staff to continue fulfilling their mission of protecting and caring for public health.

Thủ Đức General Hospital, a Grade I general hospital under the city Department of Health, regularly carries out social welfare programmes in line with its guiding principle of placing patients at the centre of healthcare. — VNS