About 77 per cent of Vietnamese workers open to new job opportunities: survey

HÀ NỘI — More than three-quarters of Vietnamese workers say they are currently open to work, ready to change jobs if the right opportunity arises, signalling a fundamental shift in how job stability is defined as the workforce heads into 2026.

The finding comes from a labour market survey by Cốc Cốc Research, which points to changing professional values, expectations and attitudes towards long-term attachment to a single employer.

Based on responses from more than 1,000 workers and employers nationwide, 40 per cent of employees said a stable job must guarantee clear and fully paid salaries, bonuses and insurance benefits delivered on time.

Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and domestic pressures from inflation, rising living costs and corporate restructuring, stable income remains a crucial anchor for workers seeking security and continuity.

However, the survey shows that the meaning of stability is evolving. More than 20 per cent of respondents identified a non-toxic working environment, mutual respect and work–life balance as decisive factors for long-term commitment.

Meanwhile, 16.1 per cent stressed the importance of corporate investment in training and skills development, allowing employees to keep pace with rapid technological change and increasingly demanding labour market requirements.

Together, the findings suggest that in 2026 stability no longer means staying in one position for many years or remaining with the same employer indefinitely. Instead, it is increasingly understood as sustainable income, psychological security and continuous opportunities for professional growth. Workers are more inclined to stay when they feel they are progressing rather than simply remaining in a career comfort zone.

The labour market in 2025 reflects a mix of relative stability and underlying mobility. The survey found that 53.8 per cent of workers remain in the same company and position, while 16.4 per cent have moved to different roles or departments within their organisations.

This indicates that companies are actively restructuring, adjusting operations and rotating personnel to adapt to changing conditions rather than pursuing aggressive expansion.

Among those who voluntarily resigned or experienced unemployment or layoffs, nearly 47.7 per cent have secured new jobs, mostly by moving to other firms within the same sector. A smaller share chose to change both employer and industry, pointing to a search for new career directions after job disruptions or when existing skills no longer matched market demand.

Even so, 36 per cent of this group have yet to find employment and almost 16.3 per cent have not begun a job search. These figures highlight uneven re-entry into the labour market and growing pressure linked to skills, experience and recruitment competitiveness, particularly in highly specialised fields or sectors heavily affected by digital transformation.

Selective mobility

The survey found that 77 per cent of workers are currently open to work. Of these, 48.7 per cent said they would only consider changing jobs if a truly attractive opportunity emerged, while 28.1 per cent are actively seeking new positions and ready to move immediately.

This points to a shift towards selective mobility rather than the widespread job-hopping seen during periods of rapid growth in previous years.

As for the drivers behind job changes, uncompetitive salaries, bonuses and benefits remain the leading factor, cited by 44.1 per cent of respondents. This is followed by limited opportunities for learning and career advancement at 33.7 per cent, excessive workloads, poor work–life balance, the desire to change industries and toxic working environments.

Recruitment experiences also play a significant role in shaping commitment. More than 54 per cent of candidates said they felt the greatest sense of security and respect when employers were transparent about pay, benefits and corporate culture from the job posting stage.

The Cốc Cốc Research report highlights a clear shift in professional values. While salary and benefits remain a foundation for perceived stability at 40 per cent, income is no longer the dominant priority.

Notably, 76.9 per cent of workers said they are willing to choose a healthier, more respectful and better-balanced working environment even if it means accepting lower pay.

Among younger workers, the trend is even stronger, with 60.8 per cent willing to accept a one to 10 per cent income reduction in exchange for a more suitable workplace.

This points to a deeper transformation in how younger employees view their careers, placing greater emphasis on sustainable development, mental well-being and long-term adaptability. — VNS