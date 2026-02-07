Việt Nam, Germany launch MEPA project to strengthen protected forest management

LÀO CAI — Việt Nam and Germany have officially launched the MEPA Project, a 4.5-million euro cooperation programme aimed at improving governance, biodiversity conservation and sustainable livelihoods in special-use and protection forests.

The project "Management and protection of the protected areas with diverse ecosystem in Việt Nam” is jointly implemented by the Vietnam Administration of Forestry (VNFOREST) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

With 14.87 million hectares of forest and national forest cover at 42.03 per cent, Việt Nam’s special-use and protection forests play a critical role in conserving biodiversity, safeguarding water resources, and strengthening climate resilience.

However, rapid economic development, rising livelihood pressures and climate change impacts are placing increasing strain on these ecosystems.

Speaking at the launch ceremony on Friday, Đoàn Hoài Nam, deputy director of VNFOREST, said forest management now requires integrated, cross-sectoral and long-term approaches.

“By strengthening regulatory frameworks and technical capacity, advancing sustainable financing, and promoting ecosystem restoration and environmentally friendly community-based tourism, we expect the MEPA Project to contribute to a comprehensive and sustainable approach to managing Việt Nam’s protected areas, preserving biodiversity, and supporting local livelihoods over the long term,” Nam said.

The project is the outcome of nearly two years of preparation, starting in early 2024, and was officially approved in November 2025.

Running from 2025 to June 2028, MEPA is funded by 4.5 million euro from the German Government, alongside 74,949 euro in counterpart funding from Việt Nam. Pilot activities will be carried out in three protected areas of Vân Long species and habitat conservation area in Ninh Bình Province, Xuân Liên National Park in Thanh Hóa Province, and Hoàng Liên National Park in Lào Cai Province.

The project focuses on four core pillars: strengthening legal and technical frameworks; developing sustainable financing mechanisms for protected areas; restoring ecosystems through targeted planning and pilot interventions; and promoting community-based, environmentally friendly ecotourism.

A key feature of MEPA is meaningful community participation, particularly among ethnic minority groups, alongside the integration of indigenous knowledge and gender-sensitive approaches to ensure local people benefit directly from conservation efforts.

Oemar Idoe, coordinator of the Environment and Climate Cluster of GIZ Việt Nam, said MEPA would translate policy commitments into practical action on the ground.

"MEPA turns commitment into action. GIZ, on behalf of the German Government, will provide practical, on-the-ground support to pilot integrated management approaches, strengthen capacities, and co-develop sustainable financing and restoration solutions with VNFOREST and provincial partners - delivering measurable conservation results and tangible benefits for local communities."

The forestry sector is also accelerating digital transformation, with VNFOREST targeting technology application in data management, patrols and biodiversity monitoring across 70 per cent of special-use and protection forests by 2030.

At a recent national review conference, Director General of VNFOREST Trần Quang Bảo reaffirmed Việt Nam’s commitment to sustainable forest management and biodiversity conservation, highlighting plans to strengthen governance, enhance climate change response and expand digital tools to improve monitoring and decision-making.

Under the Việt Nam Forestry Development Strategy 2021–2030, with a vision to 2050, the country aims to increase the special-use forest area from 2.2 million hectares to 2.455 million hectares, raise the number of protected forests from 176 to 225, and ensure 100 per cent of organisation-managed forests follow sustainable management practices by 2030. — VNS