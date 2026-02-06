HCM City hosts pre-Tết gathering with overseas Vietnamese

HCM CITY — About 1,000 overseas Vietnamese (OV) living, working, and studying in many countries and territories around the world gathered at a meeting in HCM City on Friday evening to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết).

On behalf of the city’s leaders, Nguyễn Văn Được, Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, extended Tết greetings to OV delegates. He attributed the southern metropolis’s socio-economic development achievements partly to important contributions by OV entrepreneurs, scientists, experts, and intellectuals worldwide through investment activities, knowledge transfer, market connection, and promotion of the city’s image.

He said that around 2.8 million OV have direct or indirect connections with the city. Throughout different stages of development, the economic hub has always treasured and appreciated their attention, support, and contributions to local development.

In 2025, remittances to HCM City reached US$10.3 billion, up about 8 per cent compared to 2024, he added.

He expressed city leaders' gratitude and voiced the hope that OV communities will continue upholding patriotism and national pride, working alongside the municipal Party organisation, administration, and people to contribute to its development.

At the meeting, Professor Võ Văn Tới, an OV in the US and assistant to the president for sci-tech development in health and life sciences at the International University under the Vietnam National University – HCM City, and Lâm Chí Thiện, an OV in Australia and Chairman of IMC Group, spoke on behalf of the participating expatriates.

They expressed pride in the country’s strong transformation and the city’s development, affirming their commitment to further contribute financial resources, experience, technology, and enthusiasm to the city’s growth. They also voiced confidence that HCM City, with its dynamism, openness, and great potential, will continue to develop fast and sustainably in the new era of the nation's rise.

On this occasion, the municipal People’s Committee presented Certificates of Merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in OV affairs in the city. — VNA/VNS