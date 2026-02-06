Shinhan Life Vietnam donates meals, gifts to pediatric patients

HCM CITY — Shinhan Life Vietnam completed the “Xuân diệu kỳ” (Miracle Spring), a humanitarian campaign, on January 6, with a focus on supporting disadvantaged children at SOS Children's Villages in the provinces of Quy Nhơn and Nha Trang.

This was part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative launched in celebration of the Lunar New Year and the Year of the Horse, aimed at bringing warmth, hope, and a peaceful start to the year for children at SOS Children’s Villages and underprivileged pediatric patients.

The “Xuân diệu kỳ” journey was made possible through the collective kindness of participants at the “Moli du xuân – Đón Tết cùng Shinhan Life” event held on January 10–11 at SC VivoCity Shopping Mall in HCM City.

For every event photo shared by attendees, Shinhan Life Vietnam donated VNĐ100,000 (US$3.85) on their behalf to the "Xuân diệu kỳ" programme, supporting children in need at SOS Children’s Villages in Quy Nhơn and Nha Trang, as well as Children’s Hospital 1 during the 2026 Lunar New Year. This act of “giving” has transformed personal joy into a meaningful gift, spreading love and care to disadvantaged children during the festive season.

On January 29 and 30, as the spirit of Tết filled the air, representatives of Shinhan Life Vietnam visited the SOS Children’s Villages in Quy Nhơn and the SOS Children’s Villages in Nha Trang to provide New Year gifts to the children living and studying there.

In addition to gifts, the company also donated a total of VNĐ80 million ($3,084) to both the SOS Children’s Villages in Quy Nhơn and Nha Trang to help repair post-disaster damage and purchase daily necessities.

On February 6, Mr Bae Seung Jun, General Director of Shinhan Life Vietnam, together with employees and agents, visited and distributed 1,000 nutritious meals to pediatric patients and their families at the Children’s Hospital 1 in HCM City.

The warm meals carrying sincere care from the Shinhan Life Vietnam team served as words of encouragement, bringing strength and hope to patients and their loved ones as they continue their treatment journey and look forwards to returning home.

“At Shinhan Life Vietnam, children are always our top priority in community initiatives. Beyond material support, the “Xuân diệu kỳ” programme carries our heartfelt care for them. Seeing the smiles of the children at SOS Villages and the gratitude of the families at the hospital strengthens our commitment to protecting and accompanying Việt Nam’s younger generation,” said Mr Bae Seung Jun.

Over the past four years, Shinhan Life Vietnam has accompanied children undergoing leukaemia treatment at Ho Chi Minh City Children’s Hospital, as well as SOS Children’s Villages Vietnam, through a series of practical initiatives offering both financial support and emotional care. — VNS