HCM City police detain Tigit Motorbikes owner over alleged tax evasion

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have arrested and detained the owner of motorbike rental and sales company Tigit Motorbikes on allegations of tax evasion involving nearly VNĐ500 million (US$19,000), authorities said on Friday.

Nguyễn Lê Bá Quốc, 29, was formally charged and placed in temporary detention on February 6 for investigation into alleged tax evasion, according to HCM City Police.

Investigators allege that between January 1, 2024, and August 13, 2025, Quốc used his personal bank account to receive payments from customers instead of recording revenue through the company’s official accounts as required by law.

Authorities said the practice was intended to conceal actual turnover and avoid tax obligations.

Police said more than VNĐ2 billion in sales and service payments were transferred into Quốc’s personal account during the period, significantly higher than the revenue declared to tax authorities.

An assessment by the HCM City Tax Department concluded that the business had evaded more than VNĐ470 million in taxes, including value-added tax and corporate income tax.

Tigit Motorbikes operates in the rental, sale and repair of motorbikes, primarily serving domestic and international tourists.

The company previously expanded operations across several major destinations, including HCM City, Hà Nội, and Đà Nẵng, and offered services ranging from spare parts sales and used motorbike trading to guided and self-drive tours across Việt Nam.

The investigation began after police in An Khánh Ward identified suspected irregularities in the operations of Quốc’s private business at a residential complex in former Thủ Đức City (now part of HCM City).

HCM City Police said they would continue to intensify enforcement against tax fraud and other economic offences in an effort to protect state budget revenue and maintain a fair and transparent business environment.

The case remains under investigation. — VNS