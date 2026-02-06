Việt Nam, China open “green lane” for ambulance transfer on humanitarian grounds

QUẢNG NINH — The border guard station of Móng Cái international border gate under the Quảng Ninh provincial Border Guard Command reported on Thursday that it had partnered with China’s Dongxing Border Station of Immigration Inspection to open a “green lane” for ambulances carrying patients requiring emergency treatment, driven by a strong sense of responsibility and humanitarian purpose.

At around 16.20 the same day, the lane was activated at Bắc Luân II Bridge area to allow an ambulance bearing license plate 15N-049.80 to transfer 63-year-old Chinese man Zhang Huizhong, who had suffered a cerebral infarction, to China for immediate treatment.

Earlier, both sides similarly opened a green lane for an ambulance bearing plate 14A-022.01 to transport another Chinese man, 41, who had experienced a stroke, to China for treatment.

In late 2025, Vietnamese authorities repeatedly opened such green lanes to expedite the repatriation of Chinese citizens facing medical crises, acting swiftly on humanitarian grounds. Such timely actions promptly addressed urgent personal and public health needs, while supporting economic and medical ties between Việt Nam’s Móng Cái City and China’s Dongxing City.

By streamlining these emergency crossings to aid economic activity, healthcare access and tourism, the bilateral arrangement has strengthened overall Việt Nam – China friendship and cooperation, expanded cross-sector collaboration, underscored proactive engagement in global economic integration, and advanced administrative reforms in exit and entry management. Ultimately, it delivers benefits to citizens on both sides, particularly those in the Móng Cái and Dongxing border communities. — VNA/VNS