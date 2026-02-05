Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat pays Tết visit to Đà Nẵng

February 05, 2026 - 15:43
Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently uphold the principle of placing the people at the centre, stressing that caring for their material and spiritual well-being is both the goal and the driving force of national development.
Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú presented Tết gifts to 60 policy beneficiary families, people with meritorious service to the revolution, disadvantaged workers, poor households, and families in particularly difficult circumstances in the Đà Nẵng. — VNA/VNS Photo

ĐÀ NẴNG — On the threshold of Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú led a delegation to the central city of Đà Nẵng on Thursday to pay tribute to fallen heroes and extend Tết greetings to policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors and disadvantaged people.

The delegation offered flowers and incense at the city’s monument to war heroes, martyrs and compatriots, showing their profound gratitude to those who laid down their lives for national liberation, construction and defence. They pledged to continue dedicating themselves to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, worthy of the noble sacrifices made by previous generations.

Later, at the hall of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hải Châu Ward, the delegation met with and presented gifts to 60 policy beneficiary families, people with meritorious service to the revolution, disadvantaged workers, poor households, and families in particularly difficult circumstances in the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Tú conveyed warm regards and best New Year wishes to local leaders, revolutionary veterans, policy beneficiary families, workers, armed forces personnel and residents of Đà Nẵng.

He reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently uphold the principle of placing the people at the centre, stressing that caring for their material and spiritual well-being is both the goal and the driving force of national development. All policies and guidelines, he said, are aimed at improving living standards and ensuring social welfare for all.

The official commended Đà Nẵng’s achievements in social welfare, including the completion of programmes to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses, repair and rebuild homes damaged by natural disasters, reduce multidimensional poverty, and advance new-style countryside development.

He urged the municipal Party Committee to effectively implement the Secretariat’s Directive No. 55 on organising Tết activities, with particular and sustained attention to policy beneficiary families, workers, the poor and disadvantaged groups.

Earlier the same day, Tú visited and extended New Year greetings to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Sư and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Huỳnh Thúc Ba, expressing gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the nation and wishing them good health. — VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Hoàng Sa Islands 1938-built milestone decorates Hoàng Sa Museum

A milestone of the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Islands of Việt Nam and a new name plate of the museum under the Hoàng Sa Special Administrative Zone have been installed at the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) Museum, stressing the country’s sovereignty on the Hoàng Sa and Trường Sa (Spartly) Archipelagoes.
Society

From medicinal fields to a vision of change in Sơn La’s highlands

In Sơn La Province, more than 100 farming households are transforming their livelihoods by shifting from traditional crops to medicinal herbs. Supported by the Australian Government–funded GREAT Programme and VietRap Investment JSC, farmers in Song Khủa and Tô Múa communes are cultivating high-quality, traceable herbs using environmentally friendly methods.
Society

HCM City targets double-digit growth in 2026, flags scale of challenge

Việt Nam’s commercial hub of HCM City is targeting double-digit economic growth for 2026, a goal that would require generating an additional VNĐ300 trillion (US$12 billion) in output, city officials said on Wednesday, underscoring the scale of the challenge facing the country’s largest economy.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom