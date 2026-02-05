Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat pays Tết visit to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — On the threshold of Tết (Lunar New Year) 2026, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú led a delegation to the central city of Đà Nẵng on Thursday to pay tribute to fallen heroes and extend Tết greetings to policy beneficiary families, revolution contributors and disadvantaged people.

The delegation offered flowers and incense at the city’s monument to war heroes, martyrs and compatriots, showing their profound gratitude to those who laid down their lives for national liberation, construction and defence. They pledged to continue dedicating themselves to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, worthy of the noble sacrifices made by previous generations.

Later, at the hall of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hải Châu Ward, the delegation met with and presented gifts to 60 policy beneficiary families, people with meritorious service to the revolution, disadvantaged workers, poor households, and families in particularly difficult circumstances in the city.

Speaking at the meeting, Tú conveyed warm regards and best New Year wishes to local leaders, revolutionary veterans, policy beneficiary families, workers, armed forces personnel and residents of Đà Nẵng.

He reaffirmed that the Party and State consistently uphold the principle of placing the people at the centre, stressing that caring for their material and spiritual well-being is both the goal and the driving force of national development. All policies and guidelines, he said, are aimed at improving living standards and ensuring social welfare for all.

The official commended Đà Nẵng’s achievements in social welfare, including the completion of programmes to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses, repair and rebuild homes damaged by natural disasters, reduce multidimensional poverty, and advance new-style countryside development.

He urged the municipal Party Committee to effectively implement the Secretariat’s Directive No. 55 on organising Tết activities, with particular and sustained attention to policy beneficiary families, workers, the poor and disadvantaged groups.

Earlier the same day, Tú visited and extended New Year greetings to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Nguyễn Thị Sư and Hero of the People’s Armed Forces Huỳnh Thúc Ba, expressing gratitude for their outstanding contributions to the nation and wishing them good health. — VNA/VNS