HCM City offers free bus rides every Friday with e-wallet payments

HCM CITY — Passengers in HCM City will be able to ride buses for free every Friday throughout 2026 if they pay fares via e-wallets, according to the city’s Public Transport Management Centre.

The centre, under the municipal Department of Construction, on Tuesday (February 4) announced that the programme aims to promote cashless payments in public transport and encourage residents to use buses more frequently.

Under the scheme, titled “Cashless Fridays – Free Bus Rides”, passengers using participating e-wallets will enjoy a 100 per cent fare discount on all bus routes every Friday, from February through December 2026.

Each passenger is entitled to a maximum of four free rides per day.

The programme is jointly implemented with major e-wallet providers, including VNPT Money, Viettel Money, ShopeePay and ZaloPay.

In addition, the Public Transport Management Centre will continue to offer free bus services during major national holidays and important political and social events in 2026, such as Reunification Day (April 30), International Workers’ Day (May 1), National Day (September 2), and New Year’s Day.

According to the centre, the initiative is part of broader efforts to position buses not only as a means of transport but also as a smart, convenient and environmentally friendly mobility option for urban residents.

The programme is also expected to help foster digital payment habits and improve the overall quality of public transport services in the city.

In addition to the Friday promotion, the city currently maintains several fare support policies for priority groups.

Children under six years old, senior citizens aged 60 and above, people with disabilities, war invalids and beneficiaries of social welfare policies are entitled to free bus travel across the city’s public bus network.

Students and workers also benefit from subsidised monthly bus passes, while many bus routes are equipped with low-floor vehicles and priority seating to better serve elderly passengers, people with disabilities and those with limited mobility. — VNS