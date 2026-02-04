HCM City to offer free metro rides during peak Tết days

HCM CITY — The HCM City Urban Railway Company No.1 (HURC1) has announced increased services and a 100 per cent fare subsidy for passengers on Metro Line No.1 between Bến Thành Market and Suối Tiên Theme Park during the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Under the plan, from February 12 to 22, 2026 (the 25th day of the 12th lunar month to the sixth day of Tết), Metro Line 1 will operate daily from 5am to 11pm, with 249-256 trips per day depending on demand.

On New Year’s Eve, an additional 20 trips will be added to serve residents heading to fireworks displays, operating from 12:30am to 2am, with a six-minute interval between trains.

Notably, all passengers will enjoy free rides on February 16 and 17, 2026 (the 29th day of the last month of the lunar year, and the first day of the new year).

The initiative follows a directive from the municipal People’s Committee to facilitate travel and spring outings during the country's biggest holiday.

Passengers can access the fare gates free of charge using one of three methods: scanning chip-based citizen ID cards, scanning QR codes on the HCMC Metro HURC app, or obtaining QR-coded paper tickets from automated kiosks at stations.

To ensure safety and convenience, the operator has advised passengers to follow train schedules, use valid tickets, comply with security and fire safety regulations, maintain public order and cleanliness, safeguard personal belongings, and give priority seating to the elderly, children, pregnant women and people with disabilities.

The increased services and free fares are expected to meet rising travel demand during Tết, ease pressure on road traffic and help residents enjoy a safe and convenient holiday. — VNS