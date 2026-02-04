HCM City dismantles counterfeit petrol ring, eight prosecuted

HCM CITY — Police in HCM City have dismantled an organised ring involved in the production and sale of counterfeit petrol, initiating criminal proceedings against eight suspects for manufacturing and trading fake goods.

On February 3, the Investigation Police Agency under the HCM City Police issued decisions to prosecute the case, prosecute the defendants and order the temporary detention of eight individuals for producing and trading counterfeit RON A95 petrol in violation of Article 192 of the Penal Code.

Earlier, on the morning of January 17, a task force from the Economic Police Department conducted a surprise inspection at Đức Lợi petrol station at 195 Dạ Nam Street in Chánh Hưng Ward, formerly District 8. Authorities uncovered the illegal mixing of industrial solvents into A95 petrol directly inside the station’s underground storage tanks.

At the time of the inspection, police caught the station owner and a tanker truck driver pumping industrial solvents and adding colourants into the underground tank containing A95 petrol to create a colour similar to genuine fuel for market consumption.

Police immediately sealed the scene and temporarily seized evidence, vehicles and relevant documents to serve the investigation.

Through expanded investigations, authorities traced the origin of the solvents and identified additional suspects, determining that Nguyễn Văn Yên played a key role in organising the mixing and production of counterfeit petrol at a tanker truck yard located at 818 Nguyễn Duy Trinh Street in Long Trường Ward, formerly District 9.

According to investigators, the ring operated in an organised manner, purchasing genuine A95 base petrol and mixing it with industrial solvents and colourants in specific ratios to increase volume while reducing fuel quality, yet maintaining the appearance of standard RON A95 petrol.

The counterfeit petrol was then sold directly at petrol stations at prices equivalent to genuine fuel to gain illicit profits.

The operation was organised into two main branches. One branch handled the mixing and distribution of counterfeit petrol from the tanker yard, while the other supplied solvents, coordinated transportation and organised on-site mixing at petrol stations, including Đức Lợi petrol station.

Test results from the Centre for Technical Standards, Metrology and Quality 3 confirmed that all seized petrol samples failed to meet the National Technical Regulation QCVN 01:2022/BKHCN and did not qualify as standard RON A95 petrol.

Police said the production and consumption of counterfeit petrol seriously disrupt economic management and pose significant risks to consumers, including engine damage, increased fuel consumption and potential fire or explosion hazards, while also distorting the petrol market and harming legitimate businesses.

The case remains under further investigation to identify additional individuals involved. — VNS