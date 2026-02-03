VNA launches website on election of deputies to 16th National Assembly, People’s Councils

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on Tuesday officially launched a website on the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly (NA) and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term, https://baucuquochoi.vn, on the occasion of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV)’s 96th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2026).

The launch ceremony, held at the VNA headquarters, was attended by NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Thanh, along with leaders of central ministries, agencies and organisations.

On behalf of the Việt Nam Journalists’ Association, Standing Vice Chairman Nguyễn Đức Lợi commended the VNA’s efforts in its role as the national news agency, noting its successful development of special information portals for major national events, including the newly-launched election website.

He note that the launch once again underscored the VNA’s role as the country’s leading multimedia communications agency, providing information in support of the Party’s leadership and the State’s governance, supplying content to domestic and international media outlets, and serving audiences both at home and abroad. These efforts are expected to contribute to the overall success of the upcoming election.

Speaking at the ceremony, VNA General Director Vũ Việt Trang said that, in fulfilling its mandate as the national news agency, the VNA is intensifying its key information streams to translate the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress into action. Among related major information streams, the election represents a particularly important political event, taking place immediately after the 14th National Party Congress and serving as a concrete step in realising its resolution.

To implement this important coverage, VNA information departments have developed a range of themes, sections and event timelines to highlight the historical significance of the election. The agency has also published bilingual publications on the country’s achievements over the past 40 years and key milestones in the eight-decade history of the NA.

Capitalising on the VNA’s strengths, including its rich information resources, accurate archives, and extensive network of resident correspondents at home and abroad, the website is designed as a comprehensive information gateway, providing timely and wide-ranging coverage before, during and after the election. With a highly interactive interface, it aims to meet the needs of diverse user groups.

Trang expressed her confidence that the website will serve as a reliable source for the public, domestic and international media organisations to access, research and utilise election-related information.

The website delivers content in six languages, namely Vietnamese, English, French, Spanish, Russian and Chinese, while featuring a wide range of formats, including text, photos, videos, archives and infographics. Its content encompasses thematic features, current affairs, reference materials, multimedia products and personnel data to support information lookup and comparative analysis. — VNA/VNS