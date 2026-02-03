Embassy assists repatriation of Vietnamese seafarer died at Egypt’s Alexandria Port

CAIRO — The Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt reported on Monday that a Vietnamese seafarer died following a workplace accident at Egypt’s Alexandria Port, and the embassy is urgently completing required procedures in accordance with regulations to repatriate the victim’s body at the earliest possible time.

The embassy identified the victim as T.V.H., born in 1975 and a native of the northern port city Hải Phòng, who was working as an engine crew member under contract with Phương Đông Việt Transport and Logistics Joint Stock Company (PVT Logistics). He was assigned by the shipowner to serve on the vessel PVT Coral (IMO No. 9558696) from September 24 last year.

On January 31, the PVT Coral docked at Alexandria Port to unload cargo. At around 8pm local time on February 1, while carrying out maintenance and technical repair work, T.V.H. suffered a fatal occupational accident.

The Vietnamese Embassy has coordinated closely with relevant Egyptian authorities to complete all necessary formalities, ensuring the victim’s remains can be returned to Vệt Nam as soon as possible. — VNA/VNS