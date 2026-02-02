Students' demand for school debating competitions is on the rise

HÀ NỘI — Entering its seventh season, the Việt Nam British Parliamentary Championship (VBC) – a debating competition in the British Parliamentary format – continues to draw widespread interest from students nationwide.

With nearly 200 teams from various provinces and cities competing across divisions spanning primary to secondary school levels, VBC demonstrates the growing appeal of school debating.

This year's season alone attracted nearly 200 teams from localities such as Hải Phòng, Nam Định, Thái Nguyên, Thái Bình, Đà Nẵng and HCM City, over 40 domestic and international adjudicators, and more than 50 student volunteers from Wellspring Hà Nội, highlighting the strong reach of a rigorously and consistently implemented debating education model.

Students are divided into proposition and opposition teams, approaching the same motion from diverse perspectives. Teams progress through preliminary rounds, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals on Sunday evening, tackling a wide array of topics linked to education, society, technology, the environment, and public policy choices, offering opportunities for students to test themselves and expand their multidimensional thinking.

A notable feature of VBC is its diverse division structure, including the English division, Vietnamese division, and VBC Spark – the expanded division for pupils from Year 5 (primary) to Year 6 (junior secondary).

Having students from Year 5 to Year 12 compete within a single tournament system not only creates diversity in age and thinking but also fosters an interconnected academic network where critical thinking is nurtured early and developed continuously.

Students speak, are heard

Vũ Quang Minh, former ambassador of Việt Nam to the UK, stated: “British Parliamentary debating is not merely a language skills contest, more importantly, it trains students to listen to differing viewpoints, defend their positions with reason rather than emotion and respect the truth."

This very characteristic makes debating an ideal space in the school environment, where students can express their views responsibly and be respected.

“Rather than fearing right or wrong, they are encouraged to think independently, critique fairly, and learn to dialogue with differences. For many students, this is a novel and meaningful experience compared to traditional academic activities. Debating thinking also embodies democratic spirit and global citizenship responsibility,” he said.

A key factor in the appeal of debating competitions is their content, tied closely to current affairs and contemporary social issues. From education and technology to the environment and public policy choices, students directly engage with the big questions of the world they live in.

Being positioned as either proposers or opposers helps students realise that their voice matters. Thus, debating becomes not just a standalone contest but a journey of self-discovery in personal thinking and social responsibility.

Phạm Quốc Lộc, deputy chairman of the Education Council of the Wellspring International Bilingual School System, emphasised: “The rising number of teams, the quality of debates, the challenge of motions... all show debating's growing pull, reflecting modern students' demand for holistic development: the need to express their views, present arguments, and interact with peers.”

“They need not just knowledge, but skills in dialogue, persuasion, working with differences, and accountability for their positions,” said Lộc.

From school debating arenas like VBC, students gradually develop key qualities of 21st-century citizens: daring to speak, knowing how to listen, knowing how to persuade, and respecting the truth.

These are also the competencies that enable young people to confidently enter future learning, working, and international integration environments.

VBC journey

VBC 2020: An impressive start with the mission to spread debating culture in Việt Nam, attracting 80 teams, 230 debaters, and adjudicators. Wellspring Hà Nội stands as the first organiser of a British Parliamentary format tournament.

VBC 2021: Pandemic challenges could not dampen competitors' debating spirit, drawing 88 teams, 250 debaters and adjudicators.

VBC 2022: Elevated professionalism with diverse motions and international adjudicators, attracting 88 teams, 300 debaters and adjudicators.

VBC 2023: Explosive with dramatic debates leaving a deep mark, drawing 100 teams, 350 debaters, adjudicators and observers.

VBC 2024: Marked a striking change with the VBC Sparks division for Year 5-6 pupils, attracting 135 teams, 270 debaters and nearly 200 adjudicators, observers and volunteers.

VBC 2025: Breakthroughs from debaters in the English and Sparks divisions (for Year 5 and 6 using English), especially with greater participation from secondary school debaters.

VBC 2026: Elevating the tournament with diplomatic ambassadors offering profound insights on dialogue, negotiation, and handling disagreements amid global volatility. The event features over 200 teams and nearly 500 debaters. — VNS