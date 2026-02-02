HCM City issues data-driven digital architecture framework

HCM CITY — The HCM City People’s Committee has approved the city’s Digital Architecture Framework under Decision No 3616/QĐ-UBND, marking a shift from e-government to data- and platform-based governance.

The new framework officially replaces the previous E-Government Architecture, reflecting a transition from the mere application of information technology to data-based governance, management and development.

It is expected to accelerate the city’s comprehensive digital transformation and align with the newly adopted two-tier local government structure.

The Digital Architecture Framework is developed in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science, technology and national digital transformation.

It is designed to be compatible with national data architecture standards, cybersecurity frameworks and ongoing administrative restructuring.

Under Decision 3616, the framework is a mandatory reference for appraising and implementing all state-funded information technology projects in the city.

The unified standards aim to ensure system interoperability, prevent overlapping investments and optimise the use of public resources.

Notably, the new model places data at the centre of governance and adopts a results-based management approach.

The effectiveness of each component will be measured through clearly defined indicators, including citizen and business satisfaction levels, processing time for administrative procedures, social compliance costs and budget efficiency.

Within the framework, data is identified as a strategic asset, gradually replacing traditional manual reporting methods that often involve delays. Leaders at all levels will shift towards decision-making based on real-time, analysed and visualised data.

The city also adopts an “AI First” principle, prioritising the application of artificial intelligence to maximise the automation of administrative processes.

The integration of AI is expected to enhance operational efficiency while freeing civil servants to focus more on policy-making and innovation.

In parallel, the city is developing a user-centric digital service ecosystem built on core platforms such as the National Public Service Portal and the VNeID application.

Following the principle of “declare once, use many times”, data will be shared and reused across all levels.

Services are designed to be inclusive, ensuring accessibility for elderly people, persons with disabilities and those with limited digital skills.

According to the decision, the Digital Architecture Framework consists of four key layers.

The first is shared infrastructure and cybersecurity, providing secure resources and connectivity.

The city prioritises the development of 5G, 6G and local cloud computing, with the goal that all state agencies are connected via a secure specialised data transmission network.

The second layer is data and core platforms, considered the most critical component.

It focuses on creating, storing and sharing standardised data in line with the principles of “accurate, sufficient, clean, live and unified”.

The third layer comprises shared applications and business systems, integrating operational management platforms, document management systems and specialised platforms for digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Development prioritises interoperability and reuse, in line with national and city-level shared digital platform catalogues to avoid duplication.

The final layer covers interaction channels and performance measurement. This serves as the direct interface connecting citizens, businesses and civil servants with the system, while also providing tools to monitor and evaluate implementation effectiveness through specific quantitative indicators.

To implement the framework, the decision assigns overall direction to the city Steering Committee for Science and Technology Development, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Project 06.

The Department of Science and Technology will act as the standing agency, responsible for coordination and supervision.

Departments, sectors and People’s Committees of wards and communes are required to develop annual digital transformation plans aligned with the framework and report implementation results every six months for review and assessment. — VNS