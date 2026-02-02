PM orders tougher IP enforcement under new decree

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed a decree to strengthen the enforcement of intellectual property (IP) rights, strict action against infringements under the principle of clear roles, tasks, timelines, responsibility, deliverables, and authority.

The move aims to promptly combat, curb, and minimise IP violations; safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of citizens and businesses; build a transparent and healthy business environment; spread the nation’s image and prestige to advance rapid and sustainable development.

PM Chính asked ministers, heads of ministerial-level and government-affiliated agencies, and chairpersons of the municipal and provincial People’s Committees to step up the capacity, effectiveness, and efficiency of IP rights enforcement within their assigned mandates.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) will lead efforts, working closely with relevant ministries and agencies, to review and propose revisions to guiding documents for the IP Law and relevant administrative sanction regulations.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Public Security and relevant ministries and agencies, the MoST will build a comprehensive national database on IP rights enforcement that is regularly updated, aligned with international practices, and compliant with the law. The database is targeted for completion and operation in 2026, with ongoing sustainability thereafter, to serve as a key tool to support the handling of IP infringements. More technological solutions, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, will be adopted to detect infringements, trace origins, and protect IP rights in the digital environment.

The MoST will also lead and work with relevant bodies to urgently study and adopt solutions to improve the quality and effectiveness of inter-agency coordination in IP enforcement.

Administrative procedures will be streamlined to facilitate IP protection registration, while inspections of enforcement activities by ministries, agencies and localities will be intensified, with a focus on key industries, product groups and peak periods.

Ministries, agencies, and localities must deepen international cooperation in the collection and sharing of information, investigations, and the handling of cross-border IP violations, tapping international resources to bolster Việt Nam’s enforcement capacity.

The People’s Committees of provinces and cities were assigned to direct relevant agencies to increase inspections, detection, and the timely handling of IP violations within their jurisdictions. Chairpersons of people’s committees at all levels will bear personal accountability for infringements occurring in their localities.

Other specific tasks were also assigned to relevant ministries and agencies. — VNA/VNS