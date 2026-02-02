HCM City to hold major overseas Vietnamese gathering for Lunar New Year

HCM CITY — HCM City will organise a series of exchange programmes and meetings to honour the contributions of overseas Vietnamese ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Year of the Horse (Bính Ngọ) 2026, with a major gathering expected to welcome around 1,000 overseas Vietnamese representatives.

The highlight event, titled 'Meeting with Overseas Vietnamese to Celebrate Spring Bính Ngọ 2026', will take place on the late afternoon and evening of February 6 (the 19th day of the 12th lunar month), drawing approximately 1,000 overseas Vietnamese delegates from around the world.

The programme is jointly organised by the municipal Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of HCM City. It forms part of a broader series of activities to celebrate Spring Bính Ngọ and the 96th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930 – February 3, 2026).

At the gathering, city leaders are expected to brief overseas Vietnamese on the Party’s guidelines and State policies related to overseas Vietnamese affairs, as well as key socio-economic achievements in 2025 and the city’s development orientations for the coming period. The event will also provide updates on the outcomes of the first City Party Congress for the 2025–30 term.

In addition to the main programme, 50 outstanding overseas Vietnamese delegates will take part in special activities on February 5 and 6, including site visits to next-generation industrial park infrastructure and sessions to connect, share experiences and explore investment cooperation opportunities in the city.

A key feature of the programme will be the thematic conference titled 'Outstanding Overseas Vietnamese Accompanying the City in Green Transformation in the Digital Era'. At the conference, delegates are expected to discuss, contribute ideas and propose solutions to mobilise overseas Vietnamese resources in support of the city’s dual transformation process, aimed at promoting rapid and sustainable economic development.

Within the framework of the activities, a photo exhibition highlighting notable contributions of overseas Vietnamese will be held from February 2 to 22 at various locations, including Lam Sơn Park, Đồng Khởi Street, the Pasteur–Lý Tự Trọng route, Bà Rịa Park Square (Bà Rịa Ward), and the park area in front of the former Bình Dương Province Administrative Centre (Bình Dương Ward).

The programme also aims to further mobilise overseas Vietnamese resources through the compilation of a policy recommendation report, synthesising shared experiences and expertise from overseas Vietnamese to translate them into practical solutions for the city’s development. — VNS