Fishing boat capsizes off La Gi coast, skipper missing

LÂM ĐỒNG — A fishing boat carrying five people capsized while entering La Gi port early Sunday morning, leaving four crew members rescued and the skipper missing, local authorities said.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Đặng Thị Hồng Lâm, chairwoman of the La Gi Ward People’s Committee, said border guards and local fishermen were searching for the missing man in waters off La Gi.

According to Phước Lộc Border Guard Station, the vessel involved was a small fishing boat with an engine capacity of 33 CV and a length of about 10m. It was captained by Võ Văn Hiền, 52, a resident of La Gi Ward.

The boat departed the port on the afternoon of Saturday evening with five crew members on board to fish in local waters.

At around 5am on Sunday, as the vessel was returning to La Gi port, it was struck by strong waves while passing through the estuary. The boat capsized and sank shortly afterwards.

Four crew members managed to jump clear of the vessel and were rescued by nearby fishing boats operating in the area. They were safely brought ashore and are reported to be in stable condition.

The skipper, however, was swept away by waves and remains missing.

Border guard forces have deployed around 10 officers and soldiers, working alongside other functional forces and local fishermen, to search the surrounding sea area.

Local authorities said several fishing boat accidents have recently occurred at the La Gi port estuary due to sediment build-up, which has made navigation in and out of the port more dangerous, especially during rough seas.

A dredging project to clear the La Gi port estuary is currently under way to improve maritime safety, according to local officials. — VNS