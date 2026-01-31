Chợ Rẫy Hospital inaugurates first Cath Lab in the south

HCM CITY — Chợ Rẫy Hospital in HCM City on Saturday inaugurated a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterisation lab (cath lab), the first of its kind in the southern region.

The inauguration of the interventional cardiology system marks a significant step forward in improving the diagnostic and treatment capabilities for complex cardiovascular diseases.

The cath lab is equipped with four advanced digital subtraction angiography (DSA) machines, including three Azurion 5M20 systems optimised for interventional cardiology.

It is also equipped with hemodynamic support equipment for complex cardiovascular interventions as well as ultrasound and intravascular imaging systems.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Dr. Phạm Thanh Việt, deputy director of the hospital, said cardiovascular diseases are currently on the rise and have become a major burden on healthcare systems worldwide.

As a top-tier, tertiary hospital under the Ministry of Health, the hospital receives a large number of patients with severe and complex cardiovascular diseases, Việt said.

Cardiovascular treatment requires both a team of highly experienced doctors and state-of-the-art technology.

The hospital’s cardiology specialty has developed strongly in diagnosis and interventional treatment, and has gradually transferred technology to many lower-level hospitals.

However, investment in equipment has not been synchronised, mainly due to limited funding.

Recently, the hospital has been able to implement a comprehensive upgrade to its interventional cardiology area, laying a foundation for the hospital to perform many advanced and high-tech cardiovascular procedures, he said.

The new cardiac catheterisation lab is built upon the expertise of interventional cardiology and arrhythmias specialties at the hospital.

“It will open up opportunities for development in the cardiology specialty, especially coronary intervention and arrhythmia treatment, contributing to improved accuracy and safety in treatment, and allowing patients in Việt Nam to access advanced techniques from around the world,” he added.

Assoc Prof Dr Nguyễn Tri Thức, deputy minister of health, said that it will facilitate the adoption of many advanced, minimally invasive techniques, contributing to improved accuracy and safety in diagnosis and treatment, shortening hospital stays, reducing complications and treatment costs.

He ordered the hospital to promote training and technology transfer, strengthen scientific research and international cooperation, update medical advancements, and effectively implement policies for developing a modern, equitable, efficient, and patient-centered healthcare system.

On the same day, the hospital hosted the international scientific conference titled “Updates on New Techniques in Interventional Cardiac Catheterization and Arrhythmia Treatment” that brought together many leading domestic and international experts.

The conference presented scientific reports that update many advanced treatment methods in the field of cardiology. —VNS