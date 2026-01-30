HCM City-based Coast Guard strengthens media cooperation for effective maritime communication

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on January 30 met with media agencies to enhance press coordination in raising public awareness of maritime sovereignty and law enforcement at sea.

The event aims to review communication coordination in 2025 and discuss ways to enhance press cooperation in 2026.

Speaking at the meeting, Colonel Lê Văn Tú, political commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, highlighted the close and effective coordination between the command and the press, noting that media coverage in 2025 played a crucial role in spreading positive images of coast guard officers and promoting public understanding of maritime law and national sovereignty.

“Despite organisational changes within the military following new resolutions, communication activities remained uninterrupted and productive,” he said.

Last year, 124 specialised pages and columns were maintained by 18 central and local media agencies, reflecting the coast guard’s political tasks, maritime law enforcement efforts, and its role in socio-economic development linked with national defence and security.

“The active engagement of journalists and editors has helped amplify the image of coast guard personnel serving along Việt Nam’s coastline, generating strong public support and trust,” he said.

Looking ahead to 2026, the command would work closely with media partners to cover major national events, including the 14th National Party Congress, the 16th National Assembly elections, and the elections of People’s Councils for the 2026-31 term.

Special attention will also be given to activities marking the 25th anniversary of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command (March 7, 2001-2026).

The command reported that maritime security, sovereignty protection and public order in its areas of responsibility remained stable in 2025.

However, challenges persist, including increasingly sophisticated violations at sea, particularly illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing by Vietnamese vessels, as well as extreme weather causing serious damage in several provinces.

In the past year, the command actively coordinated with local authorities, mass mobilisation bodies and press agencies to disseminate information on Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty, relevant laws and the functions and responsibilities of the Việt Nam Coast Guard.

These efforts have helped raise legal awareness among coastal communities and foster public consensus in safeguarding the nation’s seas and islands.

At the meeting, media representatives shared experiences in reporting on military-related topics and reaffirmed their commitment to accompanying the coast guard in delivering timely and accurate information, while highlighting exemplary individuals and good practices within the force.

On the occasion, the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command commended outstanding media collectives and individuals for their contributions to communication efforts in 2025, recognising their role in promoting maritime awareness and supporting the coast guard’s mission. — VNS