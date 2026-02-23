Sowing seeds for a greener future  in Lào Cai

LÀO CAI — Sowing the seeds of long-term growth, the nationwide 2026 Tree-Planting Campaign was launched on Monday in the northern province of Lào Cai, with State President Lương Cường citing late President Hồ Chí Minh’s view that planting trees brings lasting benefits to the nation.

President Cường recalled that Hồ Chí Minh initiated the first Tree-Planting Campaign in January 1960 while planting trees in what is now Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội. Since then, the campaign has been carried out annually across the country.

According to official data, 285,000ha of concentrated forest were planted last year, exceeding the annual target by 9 per cent.

Export revenue from timber and forest products rose by 6 per cent to more than US$18 billion, while income from forest environmental services increased by over 11 per cent to more than VNĐ3.9 trillion ($150 million).

National forest coverage remained stable at around 42 per cent.

Lào Cai, a mountainous province along the northern border, has been among the country’s stronger performers in forest management and reforestation, particularly in upstream watershed areas that supply water to downstream regions.

The province ranked second nationwide in total trees planted under the Government’s One Billion Trees programme for the 2021–2025 period, contributing more than 100 million trees.

Forestry and agriculture have become key pillars of the local economy, supporting livelihoods while contributing to broader socio-economic development and security in border areas.

At the ceremony, President Cường praised Lào Cai for its results in implementing the 2025 Tree-Planting Campaign and acknowledged ministries and agencies for their efforts to advance the national programme.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trần Đức Thắng said Việt Nam had exceeded its original one-billion-tree target, planting an estimated 1.45 billion trees nationwide over the past five years.

For 2026, the forestry sector is targeting production growth of approximately 5.6 per cent, he added.

Plans include planting about 260,000ha of concentrated forest and 100 million scattered trees nationwide. Export revenue from forest products is projected to reach around $18.3 billion, while forest coverage is expected to remain unchanged.

More than 1,000 delegates from all levels of Government bodies attended Monday's ceremony. More than 1,000 saplings, including native timber and ornamental species, were prepared for planting on nearby hillsides and along park roads.

Officials said the annual Tree-Planting Campaign aims to encourage broader public participation in tree planting and forest protection while reinforcing awareness of forests’ role in environmental protection, climate resilience and sustainable development. — VNS