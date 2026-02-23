Vietnamese nationals arrested in people smuggling investigation

HÀ NỘI — Three Vietnamese nationals and another two men with connections to Việt Nam have been arrested in the UK following an investigation into a sophisticated people smuggling network.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) say the men in custody are alleged to be key figures in an organised crime group smuggling people from France to the UK.

They are accused of transporting Vietnamese migrants to the UK in lorries and small boats since the summer of 2024.

The NCA said the men also kept the genuine Vietnamese passports of those they transported to enforce debt bondage.

NCA branch commander Jon Hughes said: “Tackling people smuggling remains a top priority for the NCA, and this is one of approximately 100 ongoing investigations targeting groups or individuals both directly involved in organising journeys, or those who facilitate that criminality.

“People smugglers have no regard about the welfare of those they transport. They purely see human beings as commodities to make money from.

“Our investigation continues with the evidence we have gathered today.”

Van Huy Nguyen, 22, was arrested at an address in Rawmarsh in Rotherham, UK, on the morning of February 17 (local time).

Vinh Van Nguyen, 31, Lia-Chien Trong, 33, Sy Trai Ho, 27 and Quang Van Nguyen, all currently on remand for money laundering and ID document offences, were all rearrested for the new offences.

All five appeared in different courts in the UK on 18 February and were remanded in custody until a later date. VNS