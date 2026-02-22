Rescue forces recovered all six victims from Thác Bà Lake boat accident

LÀO CAI — All six victims of a passenger vessel accident at Thác Bà Lake were found dead by 5.25pm on Sunday, authorities said, concluding an intensive search operation after a family trip home from a Tết visit ended in tragedy.

The bodies were recovered, brought ashore and handed over to their families for funeral arrangements in accordance with local customs.

The victims were Hoàng Thị Tuyết, 60; Hoàng Thị Hoa, 56; Triệu Thị Huân, 48; Hoàng Văn Thuận, 42; Hoàng Thị Thanh Thúy, 14; and Hoàng Đức Mạnh, 11. All belonged to the same family and lived in Hamlet 1 of Cẩm Nhân Commune in the northern province of Lào Cai Province.

The accident occurred on Saturday evening at the lake in Bảo Ái Commune as the family travelled home by water after visiting relatives during the Tết holiday.

Authorities said the passenger vessel collided with a stone-carrying ferry. Rescue teams saved 17 people.

The ferry, licence number YB-0919H, was operating on a route from Xuân Long to Hương Lý Port and was captained by Nguyễn Văn Thâm, 42, from Cẩm Nhân Commune. The passenger vessel, numbered YB-0876H, was operated by captain Triệu Đức Nội, 31, also from the commune.

Mạnh, an 11-year-old boy, was the first victim recovered at about 7.20am on Sunday by divers from Naval Special Forces Brigade 126.

From Saturday night until midday Sunday, provincial authorities mobilised about 500 personnel, including police, military forces, militia units, volunteer teams and local residents to conduct rescue and recovery operations. Darkness, drizzle, dense fog and the lake’s depth complicated search efforts.

Nguyễn Tuấn Anh, chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, was present at the scene to direct operations. He instructed relevant agencies to urgently investigate and clarify the cause of the accident, review all inland waterway passenger transport activities on the lake and suspend vessels failing to meet safety requirements.

He also directed provincial departments and local authorities to visit, extend condolences and provide timely support to the victims’ families while ensuring full implementation of policies and entitlements in accordance with regulations. — VNS