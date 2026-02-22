PM inspects metro line's progress in Hà Nội, stressing long-term vision

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday visited railway workers and inspected progress on the underground section of the Nhổn–Hà Nội Station metro line, urging faster progress and a long-term vision.

The Nhổn–Hà Nội Station metro line, also known as Metro Line No.3, has a total length of 12.5km, including 8.5km elevated and 4km underground.

The project has a total investment of VNĐ34.826 trillion (US$1.3 billion), funded by ODA (official development assistance) loans and Hà Nội’s budget. Construction began in 2009 and is expected to be completed by 2027.

Hà Nội has completed only 21km of urban railway over 17 years, while the city’s target is more than 600km by 2045.

The Prime Minister said the prolonged implementation of the Nhổn–Hà Nội Station metro line would require changes in mindset, methods, approaches and execution to accelerate progress while ensuring quality, safety, technical standards, aesthetics and environmental hygiene.

Speaking to workers, engineers and city representatives, PM Chính acknowledged their efforts, especially during the Tết holiday, to bring the metro line into operation in line with the capital’s development needs.

He also asked about working conditions, encouraging staff to continue innovating, improving working methods and enhancing professional capacity to contribute to the country’s rapid and sustainable growth.

Meeting residents in the project area, PM Chính expressed his gratitude for their support and called for continued cooperation to ensure the project proceeds on schedule and to the highest standards.

Following the site inspection, PM Chính chaired a working session with officials from ministries, central agencies, Hà Nội authorities, as well as investors and contractors, to address the current challenges facing the urban railway project.

Reports presented at the meeting highlighted that, despite recent positive developments, the project still faced hurdles in metro network planning, technical interoperability, funding, site clearance and compensation, as well as negotiations with foreign contractors.

Drawing on the inspection and reports, the Government assigned specific tasks to ministries and local authorities, emphasising the importance of adhering to technical standards and regulations, as well as planning for railway development with a vision extending beyond 100 years.

"Planning must be comprehensive and efficient, avoiding waste of time, resources and land while also protecting the environment," he said.

PM Chính emphasised the development of a unified, modern railway technology system that optimises investment and ensures technology transfer.

He also called for the rapid development of supporting industries and an industrial ecosystem, alongside comprehensive human resource training, aiming for 90 per cent of the railway sector workforce to be Vietnamese.

He stressed the need to diversify funding sources, including public investment, public-private partnerships, bond issuance, loans and mobilisation of public capital.

According to the Government leader, railway operations management should move towards localisation, digitalisation, greening and smart governance, drawing on international experience suited to Việt Nam’s conditions.

Additionally, focus should be placed on reducing costs, improving the environment, lowering service prices and enhancing competitiveness so that people can benefit from the sector’s achievements, said PM Chính. — VNS