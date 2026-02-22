Ceremonies in HCM City commemorate COVID-19 victims, pray for national peace

HCM CITY — A memorial and requiem ceremony was held for victims of the COVID-19 pandemic at No 1 Lý Thái Tổ Park in HCM City on Sunday.

Nguyễn Phước Lộc, HCM City Party Deputy Secretary and head of the municipal Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee, paid tribute to those who died of COVID-19 and reflected on the trying times the city faced during the pandemic.

He said that throughout that period, under the leadership of the municipal Party Committee and administration and with the participation of the entire political system, the VFF Committee promoted the spirit of national solidarity to engage member organisations and people from all strata in the fight against the pandemic across all fields.

However, in the face of the unprecedented severity and complexity of the pandemic, many officials, soldiers, and citizens lost their lives due to the disease, he noted.

Lộc said the memorial and requiem ceremony for COVID-19 victims was more than a traditional ritual dedicated to the deceased at the start of a lunar new year.

The event served as an occasion for the community to honour and uphold the great national solidarity, enhance collective efforts across all sectors and social aspects, and strengthen unity to develop a civilised, modern, and compassionate HCM City, ultimately contributing to a strong and prosperous Việt Nam.

At Việt Nam Quốc Tự Pagoda earlier the same day, the Executive Board of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha chapter in HCM City, joined by thousands of monks, nuns, and followers, solemnly inaugurated the Medicine Buddha sutra chanting festival.

The grand ceremony, chaired by Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Việt Nam Buddhist Sangha Most Venerable Thích Trí Quảng, aimed to pray for national peace and prosperity, favourable weather, and the complete eradication of diseases. — VNA/VNS