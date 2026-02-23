Quảng Trị completes key election preparations, focuses on coastal voters

QUẢNG TRỊ — As Quảng Trị Province prepares for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, preparations are under way not only in administrative offices but also along its coastline, where livelihoods depend on the sea and ensuring every fisherman can cast a ballot has become a key priority.

In coastal communes and wards, election messages are broadcast through loudspeakers, displayed on banners and shared at community meetings. Authorities are working to ensure every eligible voter is informed of polling times, procedures and civic responsibilities, with particular attention to fishermen who may spend days or weeks offshore.

At Việt Trung fishing port in Bắc Trạch Commune, vessels dock after long trips at sea, unloading catches and replenishing supplies. Amid the steady rhythm of maritime life, election information has become part of daily conversation.

Nguyễn Văn Nên from Đông Trạch Village said local communication campaigns have helped fishermen understand the significance of the vote.

“We follow the updates closely. I will arrange our fishing trips so we return in time for polling day. Taking part in the election is both a right and a duty,” he said.

Grassroots officials say close coordination with boat owners and captains is essential to ensure participation without disrupting production.

Nguyễn Văn Đeng, secretary of Thanh Gianh Village Party Cell in Bắc Trạch Commune, said local authorities have been proactively engaging with fishing households.

“We discuss schedules with captains and encourage them to plan their voyages around polling day. The goal is to make sure every eligible voter can return and the election proceeds smoothly and in line with regulations,” he said.

Similar efforts are under way in other coastal neighbourhoods. Public address systems operate at times convenient for residents, while printed materials outline key stages of the electoral process. Social media platforms and mobile communications are also being used to reach fishermen working far from shore.

In Sa Động residential group, Đồng Hới Ward, local leaders have worked with border guard units and families to maintain regular contact with offshore crews.

Trương Quang Lương, head of the residential group, said multiple communication channels, including phone calls and Border Guard information networks, are used to relay updates on polling arrangements, enabling fishermen to adjust their schedules accordingly.

At the provincial level, authorities said preparations have been carried out early and in a coordinated manner.

Lê Thị Thanh, director of the Department of Home Affairs and Secretary of the Quảng Trị Election Committee, said election bodies at all levels have been established, including election committees, election boards and polling teams.

The province has defined four constituencies for National Assembly deputies, 20 for provincial People’s Council deputies and 497 for commune-level People’s Council deputies, along with 1,513 polling stations across the province.

Nomination dossiers were received from December 15, 2025 until 5pm on February 1. By the close of submissions, 16 candidates had registered to stand for the National Assembly and 108 for the provincial People’s Council. Officials said the candidate structure broadly meets stipulated requirements.

During a working session on January 12 with a supervisory delegation from the National Assembly Standing Committee led by Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương, provincial authorities were commended for their proactive preparations and urged to continue implementing tasks in accordance with the approved timetable.

For Quảng Trị, ensuring fishermen, a vital force in the coastal economy, are fully informed and able to vote remains a priority. Local authorities are reviewing voter lists and coordinating closely with seafaring households to ensure no eligible citizen is excluded.

Through tailored communication and careful planning, the province aims to ensure that from inland communes to boats anchored offshore, every voter can take part in the forthcoming election. — VNS