PM orders urgent response to serious inland waterway accident on Thác Bà Lake

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Mính has issued an official dispatch ordering urgent measures to address the aftermath of a particularly serious inland waterway traffic accident on Thác Bà Lake in the northern province of Lào Cai which left six persons dead.

The accident occurred on the hydropower reservoir in Bảo Ái Commune at around 7:15pm on February 21, when a stone-laden ferry (registration No. YB-0919H) collided with a passenger vessel (registration No. YB-0876H), causing the passenger vessel to sink.

Immediately after receiving information about the accident, the PM asked relevant agencies to convey condolences to the victims’ families. He also requested the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Construction, and the provincial People’s Committee to coordinate response efforts, address the consequences of the accident, and provide timely support to the affected families.

The provincial chairperson was required to urgently direct provincial agencies and relevant units to mobilise all available personnel, vehicles, and necessary equipment to carry out search and rescue operations for the remaining missing victims; ensure the best possible medical conditions for treating the injured; and provide prompt assistance to the families of those affected by the accident.

The PM also ordered strengthened patrols and controls to ensure inland waterway traffic safety, alongside an expedited investigation to clarify the cause of the accident and strict handling of any violations in accordance with the law.

The Ministry of Public Security was tasked with directing the provincial police to urgently investigate and determine the cause of the accident, intensify inspections of inland waterway transport operations, strictly handle violations such as overloading and carrying passengers beyond permitted limits, and clarify the responsibilities of vessel owners and transport enterprises.

Meanwhile, the provincial Department of Construction was instructed to conduct a comprehensive review of compliance with regulations on inland waterway transport business operations and conditions, strictly handle violations, and in particular examine the responsibilities of the vessel operator, vessel owner, and the units managing and operating the wharf involved in the incident.

The PM also requested the People’s Committees of localities nationwide to tighten management of inland waterway transport activities, intensify inspections of compliance with business requirements by inland waterway transport operators, and strictly handle violations in accordance with the law, particularly failures to ensure passengers wear life jackets on vessels and boats.

The Ministry of Construction was assigned to monitor and urge the implementation of the official dispatch and promptly report to the PM any issues beyond its authority. — VNA/VNS