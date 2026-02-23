Tết traffic accidents drop sharply but drink-driving remains top offence

HÀ NỘI — A total of 381 traffic accidents occurred during the nine-day Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday in Việt Nam, down a significant 154 compared to the same period last year.

Nationwide, traffic police detected and handled 76,374 violations of traffic safety regulations. Alcohol-related offences accounted for the highest proportion, with 26,337 cases, followed by speeding violations at 15,728 cases.

The death toll from traffic accidents during the period stood at 230, down 73 compared to the previous Tết holiday. Meanwhile, 274 people were injured, a decrease of 118.

Notably, two serious inland waterway accidents occurred in Quảng Trị and Lào Cai provinces claiming the lives of 10 people.

The police also reported seven cases of resisting law enforcement in Hà Nội, Hải Phòng City, and Thái Nguyên, Khánh Hòa and Tuyên Quang provinces, with two traffic police officers injured.

The decline in the number of accidents compared to the previous Tết holiday was due to synchronised measures to ensure traffic order and safety, according to the Traffic Police Department (under the Ministry of Public Security).

“These results demonstrate the effectiveness of strengthened patrols, inspections and strict handling of violations, especially dangerous acts such as drink-driving and speeding, helping ensure traffic safety so that people can celebrate Tết safely,” a representative of the department said. — VNS