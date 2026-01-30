Politics & Law
Home Society

Việt Nam receives 59 citizens repatriated from Cambodia after scam-linked employment

January 30, 2026 - 18:30
Authorities say many in the group travelled for promised jobs but later ended up working in venues or compounds linked to online fraud networks.
Vietnamese authorities receive the group at the border. — VNA/VNS Photo

TÂY NINH — Vietnamese authorities on Friday received 59 citizens handed over by Cambodian officials after many were found illegally working in entertainment venues and online scam operations.

The group – comprising 42 men and 17 women from 23 provinces and cities across Việt Nam – was transferred through the Tân Nam International Border Gate in the southern province of Tây Ninh.

Officials said many had travelled to Cambodia after responding to job offers on social media.

Some crossed legally, while others entered without proper documents, later taking jobs as service workers or attendants in karaoke bars, restaurants and hotels in Phnom Penh and Svay Rieng.

Officials said several members of the group had also worked in compounds linked to online fraud networks.

Their jobs allegedly included promoting online gambling platforms, running romance scams to trick victims into sending money, or taking part in fraudulent online investment schemes.

Officials determined that 27 people had left Việt Nam illegally. One person among those returned was also wanted by police in the central province of Hà Tĩnh.

Border guards issued administrative fines to 23 people for crossing the border without completing the required immigration procedures.

After processing, all 59 citizens were returned to their home provinces and cities, where authorities will continue to provide support and supervision in line with regulations. — VNS

