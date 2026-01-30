Construction begins on Đà Nẵng University project

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng University on Wednesday began construction on five key technical infrastructure items worth VNĐ1.08 trillion (US$41.4 million), part of the first phase of the national-level university project in central Việt Nam and the third largest in the country.

Construction includes main buildings, a laboratory, lecture halls and landscaping for the university's schools of technology and education and foreign languages, as well as the Việt Nam-UK International School, dorms and a campus centre. Work on the project started in 2021 and will continue through 2027.

Đà Nẵng University Director Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ said the project was designed to make Đà Nẵng into a high-quality education and scientific research centre in central Việt Nam, and one of the country's three largest urban centres for training workers, after Hà Nội and HCM City.

He said it’s a milestone in the goal of building the university into one of the top 150 leading universities in Asia, and a green and smart urban centre in the new era of the nation's rise.

Last year, the university also started construction of infrastructure for the Đà Nẵng University Urban Area project, following a 20-year delay.

The Đà Nẵng University project will be built on 300ha with a total investment of nearly VNĐ2.8 trillion ($107.4 million), of which $98 million was loaned from the World Bank, making necessary accommodations available for more than 66,000 students, lecturers and managing officials by 2035.

It was approved as part of a triangle of strategic education development, including projects in both Hà Nội and HCM City.

Đà Nẵng University, one of the top 50 universities in ASEAN, is an international university included in development plans for the Việt Nam-UK Institute for Research and Executive Education as part of the 2030-50 Master Plan.

The university has 12 college-level education centres and trains 90,000 students in technology, engineering, science, economics, trade, finance, foreign languages, medicine, culture, tourism and media studies.

Its Technology Science University started the first training course for aviation engineering following workforce training requests from Universal Alloy Corporation, an aircraft components factory company from the US. — VNS