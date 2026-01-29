VNU-HCM launches innovation advisory council, hub

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University – HCM City (VNU-HCM) on Wednesday launched its Strategic Advisory Council on Science, Technology and Innovation (SACSTI) and officially put into operation the VNU-HCM Innovation Hub, moves aimed at strengthening collaboration between the State, universities and businesses.

The launch ceremony drew leaders from central policy and propaganda agencies, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the HCM City People’s Committee, local departments, as well as representatives of more than 50 domestic and international corporations.

The simultaneous debut of the advisory council and the innovation hub comes as Việt Nam accelerates its shift toward a knowledge- and technology-driven growth model.

Together, the two initiatives are expected to serve as a new convergence point, directly linking VNU-HCM’s research capacity and high-quality human resources with the practical needs of industry.

VNU-HCM aims to position the Innovation Hub as a core coordinating body to help address institutional bottlenecks, introduce more flexible mechanisms for commissioning and implementing scientific research, and lay a solid foundation for the development of the city’s and region’s innovation ecosystem with international reach.

At the ceremony, VNU-HCM announced the establishment of SACSTI with 13 founding members who are leading economists, scientists and business leaders.

The council will advise the university on medium- and long-term strategies for science, technology and innovation; contribute to the design of the innovation ecosystem and the “triple helix” cooperation model; review major initiatives and projects upon request; and support efforts to enhance VNU-HCM’s international standing in innovation and technology.

Meanwhile, the VNU-HCM Innovation Hub has officially begun operations as a focal point for organising, connecting and promoting activities that help narrow the gap between research and the market.

The hub will coordinate co-working spaces and implement programmes on research commercialisation and technology transfer.

It operates under the direct supervision of VNU-HCM Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Thị Thanh Mai.

The initiative is seen as a concrete step to implement Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW, with a focus on strategic and high-impact fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductor microchips, carbon credits and the development of an international financial centre.

A key highlight of the event was the signing of a series of strategic cooperation agreements between VNU-HCM and its partners.

VNU-HCM and the HCM City People’s Committee agreed to a cooperation programme for 2026-30 under which the city will commission the university to train high-quality human resources for priority sectors, including semiconductors, digital technologies (AI, IoT, and blockchain), basic sciences (STEM), urban railways and the international financial centre.

The two sides also agreed to jointly develop core technologies, establish technology sandbox zones, build a smart university urban area and develop a high-performance computing centre.

VNU-HCM also signed cooperation agreements with several enterprises to promote research, innovation and sustainable development.

These include partnerships with Real-Time Robotics Việt Nam to develop the unmanned aerial vehicle industry; with Việt Nam Food Joint Stock Company to support a circular economy-based by-product industry; with Sunwah Group to pilot an electric motorcycle sharing system at the VNU-HCM urban area; with Tetra Pak Việt Nam on recycling and sustainable packaging solutions; and with VNG Group to develop high-quality digital human resources and foster innovation in AI, big data and the gaming industry.

With strong support from the city government and strategic partners, the launch and signing ceremony marks a new milestone in VNU-HCM’s efforts to diversify resources, internationalise research and training standards, and play a more active role in Việt Nam’s national innovation ecosystem. — VNS