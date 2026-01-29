Deputy PM urges faster implementation of Long Thành International Airport

HCM CITY — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has urged ministries, sectors and the Đồng Nai provincial People’s Committee to ensure that the construction of the first phase of Long Thành International Airport is carried out on time.

According to a Government Office document dated January 27, the Ministry of Construction was tasked with continuing regular inspections and directing investors and related authorities during project implementation to ensure construction progress follows the approved schedule.

It was also required to promptly report work results, difficulties, bottlenecks and proposed solutions to the Prime Minister.

The Đồng Nai Provincial People’s Committee was requested to swiftly complete the appraisal of the basic design for the aircraft fuel pipeline system and work under Component Project 4, enabling construction to commence soon and ensuring synchronised completion and operation by June 2026.

For Component Project 3, Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) was instructed to regularly review the construction progress and update weekly schedules for each work item and contract package.

ACV was also directed to promptly address obstacles affecting construction progress.

Contractors were required to increase workforce capacity and equipment deployment, proactively secure materials and financial resources, and organise continuous construction – including work on weekends and public holidays – to meet committed deadlines.

In addition, ACV was assigned to urgently prepare the feasibility study for Phase 2.

Vietnam Airlines Corporation was tasked with directing investors of aviation service facilities, including in-flight catering, ground technical services and Hangar No 1, to accelerate construction so that these facilities can be put into synchronised operation by June.

At the same time, it was requested to study investment plans for additional facilities such as Hangar No 2, cargo terminals and warehouses to meet future operational demand.

According to ACV, the contractors are currently mobilising nearly 15,000 experts, engineers and workers, along with more than 3,000 machines and pieces of equipment, deploying hundreds of construction work fronts across the project site. — VNS