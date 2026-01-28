Phú Quốc breaks ground on two major projects to serve APEC 2027

AN GIANG — Phú Quốc on Wednesday broke ground on two large-scale urban developments that will add around 12,000 hotel rooms and serviced apartments to support accommodation and event infrastructure for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.

The projects, the Bãi Đất Đỏ mixed-use urban area and the Núi Ông Quán eco-tourism urban complex, have a combined investment of VNĐ69.55 trillion (US$2.8 billion). They are among 21 key infrastructure projects being developed for APEC 2027 on the island.

The groundbreaking ceremony was jointly held by the Phú Quốc Special Administrative Unit and Sun Group, the project developer.

Once completed, the two developments are expected to significantly enhance Phú Quốc’s capacity to host high-level diplomatic, conference and tourism activities, while also creating new urban and tourism spaces for the island.

The Bãi Đất Đỏ mixed-use urban area covers more than 88 hectares with a total investment of about VNĐ64 trillion.

Planned along APEC Boulevard, the project will feature high-rise hotel complexes, shopping centres, coastal plazas and public spaces.

It is expected to provide nearly 6,500 rooms and is located adjacent to the APEC Convention and Exhibition Centre.

According to the developer, several international hotel brands are set to operate the accommodation facilities, catering to conference delegates, high-end tourists and official delegations.

Meanwhile, the Núi Ông Quán eco-tourism urban complex spans more than 21 hectares with total investment of around VNĐ5.55 trillion.

Developed under an eco-urban model, the project integrates accommodation, services and commercial facilities, and is expected to deliver approximately 5,200 serviced apartments.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said APEC 2027 is a particularly important diplomatic event for Việt Nam, adding that infrastructure development is a decisive factor in ensuring its success.

Phú Quốc is currently implementing 21 projects in preparation for the event, with the involvement of central ministries, local authorities and the private sector, he noted.

The PM called for strict adherence to timelines, quality standards, labour safety and environmental protection, while promoting green development, digital transformation, smart management and balanced interests among the State, businesses and local communities.

According to the An Giang provincial People’s Committee, the 21 APEC-related projects are divided into two groups.

The public investment group includes 10 projects, of which one has selected an investor and nine have appointed construction contractors.

The remaining 11 projects fall under public-private partnership and commercial investment models, all of which have completed investor selection.

The 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, themed “Connecting, Building Inclusive and Resilient Economies,” is considered an important milestone reflecting Việt Nam’s growing role in the Asia-Pacific region.

The event is expected to provide Phú Quốc with a strategic opportunity to position itself as a hub for international economic, social and trade cooperation. — VNS