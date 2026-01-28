Politics & Law
Home Society

Career guidance helps Coast Guard soldiers prepare for post-service life

January 28, 2026 - 14:58
Non-commissioned officers and enlisted soldiers attend a career guidance programme at the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command in HCM City on January 27. — Photo courtesy of the Việt Nam Coast Guard

HCM CITY — The Việt Nam Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command on Tuesday organised a career guidance programme for non-commissioned officers and enlisted soldiers who will complete their military service in 2026.

The programme was jointly organised with the Petroleum Manpower Training Centre at the headquarters of the command in HCM City’s Phước Thắng Ward.

Participating soldiers received information on vocational training policies, job placement opportunities, and legal counselling related to labour, employment and social insurance.

Specialists from the training centre also introduced career pathways and provided practical advice to help servicemen prepare for their transition to civilian life.

The programme further offered hands-on career experiences through digital transformation application models, enabling participants to gain a clearer and more practical understanding of potential occupations after discharge.

The activity aims to support soldiers in accessing vocational training programmes and suitable jobs that match their skills and aspirations, helping them stabilise their lives after completing military service.

At the same time, it provides enterprises with opportunities to recruit a disciplined, physically fit and professionally trained workforce capable of meeting the demands of high-quality industries.

The programme was described as a practical initiative contributing to local and national socio-economic development.

The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard manages waters from the Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai to the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Vĩnh Long Province, including the waters of Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands and DK1 rigs.

It is tasked with safeguarding national sovereignty and enforcing maritime law, while detecting and combating crimes at sea, including threats to national security, smuggling and trade fraud.       

Over the past years, it has organised many meaningful activities such as a programme called “Coast Guard accompanies fishermen”, a contest called “I Love My Homeland’s Sea and Islands” for students, and the Military-Civil New Year programme.

It has also carried out numerous social welfare initiatives to support policy-beneficiary families, disadvantaged fishermen, and underprivileged students. — VNS

