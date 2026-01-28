Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Air Force training jet crashes in Đắk Lắk, pilot ejects safely

January 28, 2026 - 12:40
During the flight, the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction and lost contact at 7:44am. Despite efforts to handle and rectify the malfunction, the pilot was unable to restore control. Prioritising safety, the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from residential areas and, after selecting a suitable location, successfully ejected.
The mountainous area where the incident occurred. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of National Defence released official information regarding a military aircraft incident which occurred on Wednesday morning in the central province of Đắk Lắk.

According to the ministry, pilot first lieutenant Đinh Thành Trung of Air Regiment 940 under the Air Force Officer College of the Air Defence–Air Force Service, operated a YAK-130 aircraft to carry out a scheduled training mission. The aircraft took off at 7:27am on Wednesday.

During the flight, the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction and lost contact at 7:44am. Despite efforts to handle and rectify the malfunction, the pilot was unable to restore control. Prioritising safety, the pilot maneuvered the aircraft away from residential areas and, after selecting a suitable location, successfully ejected. He landed safely, received assistance from local residents, and was taken to hospital. His health condition has stabilised.

The aircraft crashed into Hòn Vinh mountain in Đông Hòa Ward. The incident caused no harm to local residents and did not affect residential areas or infrastructure.

Relevant units are currently coordinating with competent authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, while working closely with local authorities and armed forces to deploy personnel and equipment for search-and-rescue operations to access the crash site. — VNA/VNS

Ministry of National Defence

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội approves landmark resolution on master plan with 100-year vision

Permanent Deputy Chairman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Dương Đức Tuấn said the new master plan sets out to position the capital city not only as the nation’s political and administrative centre, but also as a central growth pole capable of creating development space and momentum, targeting double-digit growth over the long term with a vision extending 100 years and beyond.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom