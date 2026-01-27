State President requests well-organised activities for Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — State President Lương Cường demanded well-organised and carefully planned activities for Tết (Lunar New Year) – the Year of the Horse, stressing safety, practicality, and proper care for revolution contributors, policy beneficiaries, armed forces and the public.

He made the request at a working session on Tuesday with representatives of the Presidential Office on the organisation of State leaders' activities on the occasion of Tết.

At the meeting, representatives of the Presidential Office reported on plans to serve activities of the President and Vice President before, during, and after Tết, including gift-giving visits to veteran revolutionaries, outstanding policy beneficiaries, and armed forces personnel; meetings with the overseas Vietnamese community under the “Xuân Quê Hương” (Homeland Spring) programme; the launch of the annual tree-planting festival; and other routine domestic and external affairs activities.

The office is also coordinating with relevant units, ministries, and localities to help ensure favourable conditions for the public to celebrate Tết in a safe, healthy, and economical manner.

The President agreed with the submitted proposals and stressed the need to thoroughly grasp the guidelines and directives of the Politburo and the Secretariat, as well as instructions from relevant agencies for organising Tết activities.

He underlined the importance of thorough preparations to ensure a safe, healthy, and economical Tết, thereby fostering momentum for the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress right from the early months of 2026.

He asked for well-organised visits to offer encouragement and New Year greetings to families with meritorious service, policy beneficiaries, intellectuals, artists, prestigious figures among ethnic minority communities, exemplary religious dignitaries, armed forces units, and personnel on duty during Tết in border, insular, remote and disadvantaged regions, ensuring that every household and citizen can enjoy a merry Tết.

Highlighting the deep political and humanitarian significance of Tết activities, the State leader affirmed that these are acts of gratitude reflecting the Party and State’s care for policy beneficiaries and revolution contributors, and therefore, preparations must be carried out carefully, responsibly, and in line with official guidelines.

President Cường requested the office to act proactively and strengthen coordination with relevant agencies, units, and localities to hold Tết activities in a scientific and effective manner while ensuring that no tasks are overlooked during the peak period leading up to the holiday.

Regarding the Homeland Spring programme, he demanded careful planning to ensure a properly organised event that demonstrates the Party and State’s regard for overseas Vietnamese and helps strengthen their connection with the homeland. — VNA/VNS