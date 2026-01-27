HCM City to subsidise health insurance premiums for 15,000 poor, near-poor households

HCM CITY — A total of 15,287 poor and near-poor households in HCM City will receive free health insurance cards this year, according to a plan issued by the city People’s Committee.

The committee has approved results of the 2025 review of poor and near-poor households and the plan to implement social welfare policies for local residents.

Based on the national multidimensional poverty standard for the period 2021–25, the city has 1,161 poor and near-poor households, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the total number of households.

Of these, 1,121 households are poor and 40 households are near-poor.

Based on the city multidimensional poverty standard, it has 15,287 poor and near-poor households, accounting for 0.4 per cent of the total number of households in the area.

Of these, 2,489 households are poor and 12,798 households are near-poor.

Based on these results, the city is implementing a comprehensive set of social welfare policies to support poor and near-poor households in stabilising their lives.

The city People’s Committee has assigned the Department of Agriculture and Environment to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies as well as the People’s Committees of wards, communes, and special zones to implement social welfare policies for poor and near-poor households.

One of the key policies is to fully subsidise health insurance premiums.

According to Resolution No. 75 of the HCM City People’s Council, individuals belonging to poor and near-poor households according to the city's multidimensional poverty standard are eligible for 100 per cent health insurance coverage.

Individuals of 15,287 poor and near-poor households will receive free health insurance cards this year.

The HCM City Social Insurance Office has issued health insurance cards to seven groups of beneficiaries eligible for 100 per cent health insurance coverage according to the resolution, including poor and near-poor households.

The social insurance sector in coordination with local authorities and relevant agencies is stepping up propaganda and guidance to help residents understand their rights and participation procedures. —VNS