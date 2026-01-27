Traditional weaving craft villages are busy as Tết approaching

QUẢNG NGÃI — Amid the rush of the technological age, weavers in central Quảng Ngãi Province are keeping the Lunar New Year (Tết) alive at the gentle pace of their looms.

For them, each mat and strip of brocade fabric is more than a product; it is a calendar marking the arrival of spring.

In Thu Xà sedge mat weaving village in coastal Hòa Bình Hamlet of Tư Nghĩa Commune, thousands of large bundles of colourful sedge fibres now dry under the sun in villagers’ yards and along the narrow lanes, a signal that Tết is approaching.

The craft of sedge mat weaving in Thu Xà dates back hundreds of years. At its peak, the village had around 200 looms, with two-thirds of households engaged in the trade. Over time, families have upgraded their equipment, replacing traditional looms with modern machinery to meet growing market demands.

Despite competition from bamboo and plastic mats, traditional sedge mats continue to hold a revered place in the spiritual life of Quảng Ngãi residents. Locals believe that for Tết, beds and mats must be new and ancestral altars should be adorned with brightly coloured floral mats to bring good luck and prosperity for the year ahead.

Trần Thị Lợi, 64, who has woven sedge mats for more than 40 years, said: “In the months leading up to Tết, orders flood my workshops every day, so I had to hire 10–14 extra workers to meet the deadlines.”

Nguyễn Thị Nhung, 66, a weaver for over a decade, added that while the work does not bring high income, it provides a steady livelihood and suits older women like her.

Thu Xà sedge mats are prized for their durability, fine fibres, and auspicious designs featuring characters for 'Happiness' and 'Longevity' as well as paired phoenix motifs. Crafting a quality mat requires meticulous attention, from selecting reeds to interweaving thick and thin threads to produce a thick, long-lasting surface.

Trần Văn Mỹ, Party vice secretary of Hòa Bình Hamlet, said: “To meet rising market demand, Thu Xà weavers have shifted from hand looms to machinery. However, many traditional looms are still preserved by local families. We hope the authorities will support efforts to recognise the weaving craft as intangible cultural heritage, to preserve the soul of our homeland and provide stable jobs for women in the community.”

Ethnic brocade weaving

Like the villagers of Thu Xà, the H’re ethnic people in the mountainous commune of Ba Động are busy producing brocade weaving products as Tết approaches.

In Làng Teng Hamlet, regarded as the capital of the brocade weaving craft, traditional looms are operating at full capacity.

For the H’re people, each colour on a brocade cloth carries its own spirit: black represents soil and water, red symbolises gods and fire, while white signifies purity.

Jagged, wave-like and bird-like patterns are created using an intricate pattern interlacing technique, demanding extraordinary patience and a keen eye from the weavers.

Phạm Thị Su said: “Tết is an occasion for wearing new dresses and scarves to show off their colours. Looking at the stitching reveals whether a woman is skilful and capable.”

While brocade was once used solely for skirts and loincloths for local consumption, Làng Teng has now expanded its reach globally. Products such as ties, handbags and scarves have achieved One Commune One Product (OCOP) 4-star certification, making Làng Teng brocade a luxurious gift imbued with the spirit of the mountains and forests.

According to Phạm Thị Y Sung, an artisan, Tết is always the busiest time of the year, with orders coming from cities and provinces across the country.

“H’re girls aged 15–17 begin learning to weave, and as adults, they weave the pride of our ethnic group,” Y Sung said.

The fusion of traditional motifs and modern designs, such as brocade wedding dresses, has helped the craft not only survive but thrive.

Nguyễn Xuân Viên, vice chairman of the Ba Động People’s Committee, said: “Being recognised with OCOP 4-star certification has increased the value of Làng Teng brocade products. Customers are fond of them for their elegance and unique craftsmanship.”

To prepare for the upcoming Lunar New Year, the commune regularly encourages villagers to improve product quality and supports their participation in fairs and exhibitions to expand market access.

The hustle and bustle in Thu Xà sedge mat and Làng Teng brocade weaving villages in the days leading up to Tết is not just a story of the economy but also a testament to the enduring vitality of traditional values amid industrialisation.

Each sedge mat and brocade product carries the dedication and wishes for peace and well-being from the artisans to every home.

Amid the seasonal rush, these craft villages quietly weave vibrant colours, contributing to the rich cultural identity and the spirit of spring in Quảng Ngãi Province. — VNS