Japan provides $800,000 in grant aid for six projects in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Japan has reaffirmed its grassroots support for communities across Việt Nam with the signing of grant aid agreements for six projects nationwide worth a combined US$800,000.

The agreements were signed on Monday by the Embassy of Japan in Việt Nam, with Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki attending the ceremony alongside representatives of beneficiary organisations.

The six projects span multiple sectors and localities. They include the provision of vocational training equipment for livestock farming at the Northeast College of Technology and Agro-Forestry in Hữu Lũng District, Lạng Sơn Province; the construction of a multi-purpose cultural house in Mường Chà District, Điện Biên Province; and the building of a boarding facility at Kim Bon Ethnic Boarding Primary and Lower Secondary School in Sơn La Province.

Other projects cover the construction of a vocational training centre for people with disabilities in Vĩnh Linh District, Quảng Trị Province; the building of multi-functional community shelters for disaster prevention in Si Ma Cai District, Lào Cai Province; and the renovation of an irrigation facility supporting agricultural production in Văn Yên District, Yên Bái Province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Ito said the projects are designed to address urgent local needs, including improving education quality, upgrading health care infrastructure and ensuring access to safe and clean water for daily use.

He expressed hope that the projects would be implemented effectively, bringing tangible benefits to residents and helping communities lead safer and more secure lives amid natural disaster risks.

Representing one of the beneficiary localities, Ngô Đức Dương, Chairman of the Kim Bon Commune People’s Committee, said Kim Bon is among the most disadvantaged areas of Sơn La Province.

At Kim Bon Ethnic Boarding Primary and Lower Secondary School, 818 students are enrolled in boarding education, while the existing dormitory, built more than 20 years ago, has severely deteriorated. As a result, more than one-third of the students currently stay with nearby households.

The construction of a new boarding facility using a grant of $228,600 will significantly improve students’ living and learning conditions, Dương said.

Meanwhile, Lưu Đình Hạnh, Chairman of the Si Ma Cai Commune People’s Committee in Lào Cai Province, said the project to build a multi-purpose community shelter in the commune, with total funding of more than $129,700, will serve 459 households across two villages by providing safe refuge during storm and flood seasons.

“The project will help strengthen the community’s capacity to respond to increasingly frequent natural disaster risks. In addition, the community house will serve as a venue for educational activities and for disseminating Party and government policies to local residents,” Hạnh said.

“Si Ma Cai Commune is committed to managing and using the grant funds for the right purposes, in accordance with legal regulations and agreements, and to ensuring that the project is implemented on schedule and to quality standards.”

Japan is currently one of Việt Nam’s leading economic partners and its largest provider of official development assistance. The Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects programme was launched in Việt Nam in 1992.

By 2025, Japan had supported a total of 759 projects nationwide, with cumulative funding of about $70 million. — VNS