HCM City-based national university expands 2026 academic competency test nationwide

HCM CITY — Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM) will continue organising its 2026 Academic Competency Test (V-ACT), with two rounds held at expanded locations nationwide.

The expansion aims to create more favourable conditions for candidates and meet the growing demand among higher education institutions using the test results for admissions.

For the first round, registration will open from January 24 to February 23.

The test will be held on the morning of April 5 (Sunday) at 55 test sites across 15 provinces and cities following administrative restructuring. These include Huế, Đà Nẵng, Quảng Ngãi, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, HCM City, Đồng Nai, Tây Ninh, Đồng Tháp, Vĩnh Long, An Giang, Cần Thơ, and Cà Mau. Results are expected to be announced on April 17.

The second round will accept registrations from April 18 to 25, with the exam scheduled for May 24, 2026, at 36 sites in nine localities: Huế, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk, Khánh Hòa, Lâm Đồng, HCM City, Đồng Nai, Đồng Tháp and An Giang. Results are expected on June 6.

Candidates may choose to register for either round or both rounds via the official website at https://thinangluc.vnuhcm.edu.vn.

The structure and content of the 2026 V-ACT follow the adjusted format applied since 2025 and are aligned with the 2018 General Education Programme.

The test is designed to accurately assess candidates’ readiness for university-level study while ensuring fairness and equal access to higher education.

The V-ACT consists of 120 multiple-choice questions, with a total duration of 150 minutes, and is administered in a paper-based format.

The test comprises three main sections: Language Usage, Mathematics and Scientific Reasoning. The Language Usage section includes 60 questions, split equally between Vietnamese and English; Mathematics includes 30 questions; and Scientific Reasoning includes 30 questions focusing on logic, data analysis and scientific inference.

After eight years of implementation from 2018 to 2025, the V-ACT has become a trusted admissions method, contributing to improved enrolment quality not only at VNU-HCM but also at many universities and colleges nationwide.

Last year, the test attracted more than 152,000 candidates, with over 223,000 registrations at 55 test sites across 25 provinces and cities.

A stable score distribution and strong differentiation capacity have further reinforced the test’s reliability and value.

In 2025, 111 higher education institutions used V-ACT results for admissions, while within the VNU-HCM system, this method accounted for more than 56 per cent of total enrolment quotas.

Candidates are advised to regularly follow official updates and contact support channels when necessary through the university’s websites, hotline numbers and social media platforms. — VNS