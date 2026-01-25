Suspected gold shop robbers arrested after 40 hours on the run

NINH BÌNH — Two suspects involved in a gold shop robbery in Ninh Bình Province were arrested after 40 hours on the run, provincial police said on Sunday evening.

The crime reportedly occurred at around 10pm on Friday at Hồng Ngát Gold Shop in Group 4, Duy Tiên Ward, Ninh Bình Province.

The two suspects were identified as Triệu Văn Nam, 22, from Thái Nguyên Province, and Đào Nguyên Bách, 20, from Hưng Yên Province.

Bách is a university student residing in Hưng Yên, while Nam works at an industrial park in Bắc Ninh Province.

Police said that on Friday night, the suspects rode a motorcycle without a license plate to the gold shop, wearing face masks and helmets and carrying a knife, a hammer and a glass bottle.

They allegedly stormed into the shop, threatened the owner, smashed glass display cases, and stole a large quantity of gold jewelry before fleeing the scene.

After 40 hours of investigation and pursuit, the criminal investigation division of Ninh Bình Provincial Police arrested the suspects while they were hiding in Bắc Ninh and Hưng Yên.

All stolen items were recovered, including 23 gold bracelets, 23 necklaces, 38 earrings and 20 rings, along with a motorcycle without a license plate, a knife, a hammer and other related evidence.

During a search of Bách’s residence, police also seized a plastic pellet gun, which the suspect admitted was intended for use in planning future robberies.

At the police station, the suspects confessed that due to a need for money for personal expenses and debt repayment, they had connected via social media and conspired to carry out the robbery in Ninh Bình.

They later travelled by motorcycle to scout gold and jewelry shops. After committing the robbery, the pair fled, divided the stolen items and hid them in rented rooms in Hưng Yên and Bắc Ninh.

Police said the case remains under further investigation. — VNS