The 14th National Party Congress’s document connecting the Party’s will and the people’s hearts

HÀ NỘI — The 14th National Party Congress set out an overarching goal of rapid and sustainable national development, coupled with a firm commitment to building a clean, strong and comprehensive Party, strengthening national unity and inspiring the aspiration for a powerful, prosperous and happy Việt Nam. That ambition is now being measured less by slogans than by tangible improvements in people’s daily lives.

Across society, trust is increasingly shaped by what citizens can see and experience. In Trường Ân neighbourhood of Long Hoa Ward, one of the most densely populated areas in southern Tây Ninh Province, the impact of this renewed direction is evident in changes to infrastructure, the local economy and living standards.

Party member Ngô Tùng Minh, 68, who has been active in the Trường Ân Party cell for many years, said the 14th National Congress was a political event of special significance. It not only reinforced confidence among cadres, Party members and the public, but also set a clearer course for national development.

“We hoped that the new Central Committee would continue to effectively implement the Party’s resolutions, take better care of the people’s material and spiritual lives and move towards the goals of a prosperous people, a strong nation and a society that is equitable, democratic and civilised,” Minh said.

For many residents, trust today is grounded in concrete achievements. Electricity supply, roads, schools and clinics have steadily improved, while industrial zones and clusters have been established, creating more stable employment for local workers.

Compared with previous years, the Trường Ân residential quarter has undergone marked change. Transport infrastructure has been developed in a more coordinated way and living standards have continued to rise, underscoring the practical impact of Party guidelines and State policies aimed at improving people’s lives.

Trần Thị Ngọc Yến, secretary of the Trường Ân Party cell, said the documents submitted to the Congress consistently reaffirm the principle of placing people at the centre of policymaking, with their happiness and satisfaction serving as the measure of leadership effectiveness.

She added that public trust cannot be built through formalistic rhetoric, but must be earned through the exemplary conduct of cadres and Party members and through clear, measurable results in the fulfilment of assigned tasks.

Culture lighting the way

Party member Tô Thanh, former director of the Tây Ninh Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, expressed strong agreement with the major orientations set out in the Congress documents, particularly the view that culture and the Vietnamese people form the spiritual foundation and a key endogenous resource for rapid and sustainable development.

Thanh said the political report presented by General Secretary Tô Lâm marked a new step in leadership thinking by placing comprehensive human development on a par with economic growth, while linking the preservation of traditional values with innovation and international integration.

“This is an inheritance of the Party’s consistent line of thought, while also timely meeting the demands of reality in a new stage of development,” Thanh said.

He said he hoped the Party would continue to build a clean and strong contingent of cadres, intensify administrative reform and the fight against corruption and waste, thereby firmly consolidating the people’s heart posture and laying a solid foundation for success.

Đặng Văn Xướng, chairman of the Tây Ninh Provincial Lawyers’ Association, expressed strong confidence in the success of the Congress, describing it as a particularly important political milestone that opens up new development space for the country.

He said the Congress documents clearly demonstrate innovative strategic thinking, crystallising the wisdom of the entire Party and the people, with the overarching goal of rapid and sustainable development based on independence, self-reliance and deep integration. In particular, the continued identification of three strategic breakthroughs as pillars of development reflects a long-term vision closely aligned with practical requirements.

On the institutional breakthrough, Xướng said he hoped the legal system, mechanisms and policies would continue to be improved in a more coordinated, transparent and highly feasible manner, linking administrative reform with strong decentralisation and delegation of authority and taking the satisfaction of people and businesses as the measure of service effectiveness.

For human resources, he said training should be linked with science and technology, innovation and digital transformation, building a contingent of cadres, intellectuals and entrepreneurs with integrity, capability and a strong aspiration to contribute.

For strategic infrastructure, coordinated investment in transport, logistics, digital infrastructure and national data is expected to create momentum for regional and inter-regional connectivity and deeper international integration.

From the firm trust nurtured at the grassroots level, cadres, Party members and people from all walks of life in Tây Ninh express strong expectations that the success of the 14th National Party Congress will open new foundations and prospects for development, consolidating confidence and the aspiration to rise across the entire Party, people and armed forces.

On that basis, the country will be able to achieve major strategic breakthroughs, moving closer to the aspiration of building an independent, self-reliant, strong, prosperous, civilised and happy Việt Nam and confidently entering a new era. — VNS