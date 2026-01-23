Politics & Law
Home Society

Keeping ancient language alive

January 23, 2026 - 16:52
Pali is an important language to Buddhist followers and people of the Khmer community. One pagoda in the southern province of An Giang is doing its best to preserve it.

Society

Making a sustainable livelihood from bamboo shoots

From the forested hills of Sơn La, ethnic minority women are turning bamboo shoots into a stable livelihood. Led by Hà Thị Cúc, the Tân Xuân co-operative has moved from risky wild harvesting to market-linked Bát Độ bamboo, creating steady incomes, empowering women and rebuilding trust in collective action.
Society

Vietnamese in Malaysia place full confidence in nation’s new development momentum

After 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, Việt Nam has not only transformed its domestic socio-economic landscape but also established a markedly stronger position on the global stage. For the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, Việt Nam’s growing stature is a source of pride and a powerful motivation to contribute more to national development.

