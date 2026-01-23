As the National Party Congress reaches its final day, the Mobile Police officers and their highly trained service dogs still stand on constant alert, safeguarding key sites under demanding conditions. Loyal, disciplined and ever-ready, these four-legged guardians and their comrades are the vital force behind the Congress’s security.
In the past, local ethnic people mainly relied on agriculture and handicrafts. Today, thanks to advances in science and technology and broader economic development, living standards have improved markedly.
From the forested hills of Sơn La, ethnic minority women are turning bamboo shoots into a stable livelihood. Led by Hà Thị Cúc, the Tân Xuân co-operative has moved from risky wild harvesting to market-linked Bát Độ bamboo, creating steady incomes, empowering women and rebuilding trust in collective action.
The northern region will continue to be affected by a strong cold spell until this weekend, with nighttime temperatures in Hà Nội expected to range from 10-13°C and daytime temperatures fluctuating between 14 and 17 degrees.
Việt Nam’s railway sector will operate 906 passenger trains during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday in 2026 to meet the surge in travel demand, according to the Việt Nam Railway Transport Joint Stock Company.
Four South Korean nationals have been fined and ordered to leave Việt Nam after authorities uncovered an unauthorised labour recruitment event at a café in Cần Thơ City, drawing dozens of local participants.
After 40 years of implementing the Đổi mới (Renewal) policy, Việt Nam has not only transformed its domestic socio-economic landscape but also established a markedly stronger position on the global stage. For the Vietnamese community in Malaysia, Việt Nam’s growing stature is a source of pride and a powerful motivation to contribute more to national development.
Local people in Ninh Bình Province showed their confidence that the Congress will select a capable and ethical leadership for the next term, creating a firm foundation for Việt Nam to achieve its development goals of a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and realise its vision of becoming a developed country with high-income by 2045.