Hà Nội students will not attend school if temperature dips below 10 degrees

HÀ NỘI — Preschool and primary school students will not be required to attend school in person when the weather forecasts temperatures below 10°C, according to an announcement from the Hà Nội Education and Training Department on Thursday.

Meanwhile, middle school classes will be cancelled if temperatures are predicted to fall below 7°C.

In response to a severe cold weather front hitting the northern region, including Hà Nội, the Department of Education and Training issued a document asking educational institutions to strengthen measures to prevent cold-related illnesses and ensure the health and safety of students, staff and teachers.

Based on the weather forecast broadcast daily at 7.45pm on Vietnam Television's VTV1, principals and heads of educational institutions will decide whether students should not attend school in person the following day, and will promptly inform parents and prepare appropriate online teaching plans.

In cases where parents are unable to look after their children at home due to unforeseen circumstances, the school must coordinate with parents to implement a plan to manage students at school to ensure their safety.

During periods of severe cold, outdoor activities are temporarily suspended, with educational institutions adjusting teaching and learning schedules to suit the weather conditions.

The department requested that the People's Committees of wards and communes direct educational institutions in their areas under the department's management to disseminate information on the harmful effects of cold weather, common winter illnesses and effective measures to prevent and combat cold-related illnesses to officials, teachers, staff, students and parents.

According to the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the northern region will continue to be affected by a strong cold spell until this weekend, with nighttime temperatures in Hà Nội expected to range from 10-13°C and daytime temperatures fluctuating between 14 and 17 degrees, accompanied by light rain and severe cold.

Next week, the cold air mass is expected to stabilise and weaken, with temperatures gradually beginning to rise.

The cold weather will affect daily life and the health of residents, especially young students, the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. — VNS