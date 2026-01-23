Four foreigners penalised for illegal labour recruitment in Cần Thơ

CẦN THƠ — Four South Korean nationals have been fined and ordered to leave Việt Nam after being found to have organised an unauthorised labour recruitment event in Cần Thơ City, local authorities said on January 22.

The People’s Committee of Tân An Ward said the Immigration Management Division of the Cần Thơ City Police imposed administrative penalties on Wi Changbok and Kim Sangyong, both aged 58, Pak Junho, 41, and Lee Sunh, 43. Each individual was fined VNĐ17.5 million (US$665) for conducting activities in Việt Nam without approval from competent authorities, in accordance with Government Decree No. 282/2025/NĐ-CP.

Along with the fines, the four were required to shorten their period of temporary residence and exit Việt Nam after completing the payment of penalties. Authorities noted that there were currently insufficient grounds to sanction any related organisations or individuals, adding that the case remains under monitoring.

The violations were detected at around 10am on January 10, when officials discovered the group hosting an event titled “Visa E8-2” at a café in Tân An Ward. The gathering involved information sharing, interviews and preliminary screening for seasonal workers seeking employment in South Korea, attracting about 50 participants from Cà Mau and An Giang provinces.

Due to the foreign element involved, ward authorities reported the case and requested the Immigration Management Division to verify and handle the matter.

During the investigation, Lee Sunh said that she was formerly a Vietnamese citizen under the name Lê Ngọc Thanh Hoa, from Hải Phòng City. She married a South Korean national around 2005 and acquired South Korean nationality in 2010. She legally entered Việt Nam on January 8.

According to police, Lee Sunh travelled from Hà Nội to Cần Thơ by air on January 9 together with Dương Trọng Nguyễn, while the three other South Korean nationals entered Việt Nam via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City before travelling onward to Cần Thơ.

Authorities said the group had planned to combine tourism with the organisation of a labour recruitment seminar for South Korean farm owners but did not obtain the required permits from local authorities.

Cần Thơ City Police have called on local administrations to tighten management of conferences and seminars involving foreign participants and to promptly detect and prevent violations. They also urged stronger public communication on regulations governing overseas employment to minimise risks and avoid legal repercussions. — VNS