Northern Việt Nam hit by coldest spell of winter as temperatures plunge

HÀ NỘI — Northern Việt Nam is experiencing its coldest spell so far this winter, with temperatures plunging sharply across much of the region as a surge of cold air sweeps south, weather officials said on Thursday.

According to Mai Văn Khiêm, director of the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting, the current conditions mark the lowest temperatures recorded in northern Việt Nam since the start of the 2025–2026 winter season.

The cold snap is being driven by an intense cold air mass, reinforced by a powerful upper-level jet stream, bringing overcast skies, light rain and a rapid drop in temperatures.

Early on Thursday, readings fell sharply across the region, with the most severe conditions reported in mountainous and midland areas.

Temperatures in northern highland provinces dropped to between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, while at Mẫu Sơn (Lạng Sơn), thermometers fell to just 0.2 degrees.

In the Red River Delta, including much of the country’s political and economic heartland, temperatures ranged from 9 to 11 degrees.

In Hà Nội, early-morning temperatures were mostly below 11 degrees, with some suburban and outlying communes registering close to 10 degrees, unusually low for the capital.

Khiêm said temperatures across northern Việt Nam had fallen by 6 to 8 degrees Celsius compared with the previous morning, while Hà Nội recorded a sharper drop of 9 to 10 degrees as the cold air mass fully took hold.

The current cold spell is the second widespread bout of severe cold this winter, following an earlier episode from January 6 to 8. That earlier event was characterised as a 'dry cold,' with clear skies allowing temperatures to fall sharply at night but recover during sunny daytime hours.

This latest episode, by contrast, is a 'wet cold,' with persistent cloud cover and light rain keeping both daytime and overnight temperatures low.

As a result, large parts of northern Việt Nam are experiencing severe cold conditions, a threshold that poses risks to health, agriculture and livestock.

Forecasters expect the cold conditions to persist through Friday.

Night and early-morning temperatures in mountainous and midland areas are forecast to remain between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, while the Red River Delta is expected to see lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

Daytime highs on Friday are likely to reach only 15 to 18 degrees.

From Saturday, the cold air mass is expected to weaken gradually, allowing temperatures to rise across northern Việt Nam. The warming trend is forecast to continue through the end of January. — VNS