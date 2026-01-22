Fallen soldiers’ remains recovered with personal effects in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ — Quảng Trị Province Military Command have announced they have discovered multiple sets of fallen soldiers’ remains, along with personal effects and handwritten inscriptions, providing further clues to the identities of soldiers who died in Đakrông and Khe Sanh communes in Quảng Trị Province.

According to the military command, as part of a plan to find fallen soldiers’ remains, from January 1 to 21 Team 584 of the Political Department, in coordination with the remains recovery team of Economic–Defence Corps 337 of Military Region 4, conducted searches and recovered multiple sets of remains in Đakrông and Khe Sanh communes.

While carrying out the mission in Đakrông Commune between January 2 and 20, Team 584 recovered five sets of fallen soldiers’ remains. The remains were found in a melaleuca (myrtle) forest belonging to a local household in Trại Cá Hamlet, Đakrông Commune.

They were discovered at depths of 0.8m to 1 metre, wrapped in parachute fabric and accompanied by personal effects, including pith helmets, shoes, belts, military hammocks, ammunition pouches, AK rounds and other items.

Among the remains found in Đakrông Commune, one set was accompanied by several personal effects and a piece of paper bearing the name ‘Nguyễn Minh Thuận’, while another was found with a fountain pen engraved with decorative patterns and the name ‘Vương Chí Cao’.

The recovered remains are currently being safeguarded by officers and soldiers of Team 584 at its headquarters in Nam Đông Hà Ward, Quảng Trị Province.

Meanwhile, in Khe Sanh Commune, from January 1 to 21, the remains recovery team of Economic–Defence Corps 337 also discovered and exhumed five sets of fallen soldiers’ remains in Tà Rùng Hamlet.

These remains were found at depths ranging from 0.8m to 1.2 metres, along with personal effects including intact tarpaulins, parachute cords used to wrap the remains, leather document pouches and lighters.

Following recovery, the remains were transferred to the Khe Sanh Commune Spiritual and Cultural Site for preservation. The unit has continued to expand the search area in its ongoing recovery efforts.

To express gratitude and honour the sacrifices of fallen heroes who gave their lives for national liberation and the independence of the country, a delegation from the provincial Steering Committee 515, led by Senior Colonel Lê Hồng Việt, Political Commissar of the Quảng Trị Province Military Command, paid tribute by offering incense to the recovered remains in Đakrông and Khe Sanh communes on Wednesday.

The delegation also visited, presented gifts and inspected the Team 584 search operations in Đakrông Commune.

Việt commended the officers and soldiers for their strong sense of responsibility, discipline and dedication, and instructed unit commanders to continue reviewing information, closely coordinating with local Party committees, authorities and residents, mobilising maximum manpower and resources, and further expanding search areas to achieve the best possible results.

He emphasised that all recovery operations must be conducted carefully, meticulously and in strict compliance with State and military regulations, while ensuring absolute safety. — VNS