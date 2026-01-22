Việt Nam prepares toll rollout across 18 expressway sections

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is preparing to begin toll collection on 18 state-financed expressway sections, as transport authorities move to put in place the administrative and financial framework for charging road-use fees.

In a directive issued this week, the Department for Roads of Vietnam instructed its four regional road management agencies to prepare for toll operations across the network, which spans large parts of the country from the northern central region to the Mekong Delta.

Under the plan, the agencies are required to open dedicated accounts at the State Treasury to manage toll revenues and related expenditures.

These include one account for toll fees awaiting transfer to the state budget, and another to cover operational costs associated with service provision and toll collection.

They have also been told to work with contractors responsible for operating and maintaining toll stations and vehicle weight-control facilities to establish procedures for issuing toll receipts on the affected expressways.

Toll rates will be calculated based on the length of each expressway section, in line with Government Decree 130 issued in 2024, the road authority said.

The 18 expressway sections cover a continuous stretch of the North–South corridor as well as several regional links, including Bãi Vọt–Hàm Nghi, Hòa Liên–Túy Loan, Hậu Giang-Cà Mau and Phan Thiết–Dầu Giây.

Earlier, the road authority proposed two toll levels based on infrastructure standards.

The higher rate, set at VNĐ1,300 (5 cents) per kilometre, would apply to expressways that meet full tolling conditions, including four traffic lanes and continuous emergency stopping lanes.

A lower rate of VNĐ900 (3 cents) per kilometre would apply to routes that have four lanes but lack continuous emergency stopping lanes. — VNS