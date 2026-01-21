Việt Nam News and Law reporters cover the 14th National Party Congress

Market extends fall for second day
1.
HÀ NỘI — To ensure accurate and up-to-date reporting on the ongoing 14th National Party Congress, reporters from Vietnam News and Law (VNSL), under the Vietnam News Agency, have been deployed at multiple key venues, continuously updating news and activities related to the Congress.
|Việt Nam News and Law photographer Trương Văn Vị at the Press Centre of the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS Photo
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters Trương Văn Vị and Khánh Chi at the Press Centre.
|Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Quỳnh Vân (second from right) at the Press Centre. VNA/VNS Photo Trương Vị
|Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Lê Hương (right, first) at the Press Centre.
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters Nguyễn Lê Hương and Trần Khánh An at the Press Centre.
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters Nguyễn Lê Hương and Trần Khánh An at the Press Centre.
|VNA's Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thị Sự and Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre.
|Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre.