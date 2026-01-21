Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Việt Nam News and Law reporters cover the 14th National Party Congress

January 21, 2026 - 12:19
Journalists from Việt Nam News and Law are working across key locations to ensure timely and accurate coverage of the 14th National Party Congress.

HÀ NỘI — To ensure accurate and up-to-date reporting on the ongoing 14th National Party Congress, reporters from Vietnam News and Law (VNSL), under the Vietnam News Agency, have been deployed at multiple key venues, continuously updating news and activities related to the Congress.

Việt Nam News and Law photographer Trương Văn Vị at the Press Centre of the 14th National Party Congress. VNA/VNS Photo
Việt Nam News and Law reporters Trương Văn Vị and Khánh Chi at the Press Centre.
Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Quỳnh Vân (second from right) at the Press Centre. VNA/VNS Photo Trương Vị
Việt Nam News and Law reporter Nguyễn Lê Hương (right, first) at the Press Centre.
Việt Nam News and Law reporters Nguyễn Lê Hương and Trần Khánh An at the Press Centre.
Việt Nam News and Law reporters Nguyễn Lê Hương and Trần Khánh An at the Press Centre.
VNA's Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thị Sự and Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre. — VNS Photo Trương Văn Vị
Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre.
Việt Nam News and Law reporters at the Press Centre.

see also

More on this story

Society

14th National Party Congress – Where trust and responsibility spread

Alongside media efforts, extensive preparations were made to ensure that the congress takes place safely. Security, transportation, healthcare, communications, logistics and technical services were carefully reviewed and rehearsed, with personnel working diligently and discreetly to provide a solid support framework for the congress.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom